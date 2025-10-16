Archival: Bureaucracy is the biggest roadblock to Cebu City projects

Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. officially took his oath as Cebu City mayor on Thursday, June 26. The oath was administered by Barangay Captain Kirk Repollo of Inayawan, Cebu City. | Image/ Cebu City Public Information Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Red tape or bureaucracy, not just funding, remains one of the biggest hurdles in turning plans into projects in Cebu City.

Mayor Nestor Archival admitted on Thursday that navigating government processes has been more difficult than securing money itself, calling bureaucracy one of the toughest challenges his administration faces in implementing programs.

“One is the funding and the second one is going through the process,” Archival said in a press conference on October 16, shortly after his 100-day report.

“For example, if you want to desilt, you can’t just get the money unless there’s a calamity. When there’s flooding, it takes one to two weeks to declare a calamity, then you still have to make a program, bid it out, and it can take up to one and a half months. Then, when you finally get the equipment, sometimes there are problems.”

The mayor said this slow “process flow” of government often delays critical works like drainage clearing or road repairs, even when the need is urgent.

Archival said the city is now trying to plan ahead to avoid scrambling for supplemental budgets every time a project needs funding.

“The projects we’re looking at for 2026, we’re already preparing them now, so we won’t have to keep asking for supplemental budgets. That’s the idea,” he said.

Despite the hurdles, Archival said he is “satisfied” with what his administration has accomplished so far, but admitted that the pace has been exhausting.

“I’m satisfied but a bit tired because I’m working all the time, and when I lie down, I can’t sleep,” he said. “In the next few months, it will normalize once I have my people in place. For the last 90 days, I didn’t know what to do, didn’t know the direction, or the real problems. Now I know the system, and we’ve put the right people in. By December, I still can’t say it’s normal, but we’re getting there.”

He added that the city government now has what he calls a “roadmap,” a shared direction among department heads.

“Every department head knows where we’re going, so it’s easier to give instructions because everyone already has an aim,” Archival said.

Archival also presented an overview of Cebu City’s fiscal standing. The 2025 approved budget is P15.6 billion, but the expected revenue for the year is only P10 billion, leaving a projected P6-billion deficit if all projects are pursued.

However, the administration has reported cutting the deficit by P832 million in just three months through cost-saving measures.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s office generated P480 million in savings, part of which funded the recently approved P81-million Supplemental Budget 1 — P40.8 million for senior citizens’ aid and P40 million for road asphalting. Around P408 million remains available for reallocation to new flagship projects.

From April to June 2025, the city had 8,569 employees, costing P702.5 million in manpower expenses. By September, that number had been reduced to 6,014, lowering the cost to P450 million — a reduction of 2,555 positions and P252.5 million in savings.

The biggest cut came from project-based employees, reduced by 2,375 positions, which saved the city P86 million. Casual and permanent positions accounted for P99.4 million and P53.8 million in additional savings, respectively.

Fuel expenses also went down. From P12.2 million monthly under the previous administration, the city now spends P8.7 million per month on fuel, saving P3.5 million monthly.

Projects under the 10-point agenda

Archival said 108 projects are now being implemented under his 10-point agenda, which includes:

Health programs

Food security and agriculture

Education

Business and livelihood development

Climate resilience and self-sufficient infrastructure

Housing

Traffic mitigation

Public safety, quick response, and social services

Revenue generation

Programs for vulnerable and marginalized sectors, including senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, drivers, vendors, youth, LGBTQ+ members, and animal enthusiasts.

The mayor described his first 100 days as a period of discovery and adjustment, but said he now sees a clearer direction for Cebu City’s governance.

