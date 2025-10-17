Archival: CCMC delays due to ‘inherited deficiencies’ from previous admin

Cebu City Medical Center | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has acknowledged that the completion of the long-delayed Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) has again fallen short of expectations.

He said this was due to “complicated inconsistencies” and “inherited deficiencies” from the previous administration that had hampered progress on the multi-billion-peso hospital project.

Contract deficiencies, incomplete plans

In a press conference on Thursday, October 16, following the presentation of his first 100-day report, Archival said the city government discovered multiple contract inconsistencies, incomplete plans, and payment irregularities that made it impossible to proceed hastily without risking further errors.

“Ang CCMC tinuod na nga fallshort ta. Pero ang akong gitan-aw, lisod man gud if atong ipwersa. We realized nga during naa ta sa campaign wala pa man gud ta kabalo unsay naa adto,” Archival said.

(The CCMC it’s true that we fell short of that. But what we are looking at, it’s difficult if we force it through. We realized that while we were at the campaign period we did not know what really are there.)

“We were just expecting nga mahuman tali na nato within a year and a half. But tungod sa ka-komplikado, ang atong cost diay sa hospital is P1.8 billion, unya nigasto nana og P1.3 billion, unya nabayran na ang P900 million. Grabe ka-komplikado,” he said.

(We were just expecting that we can perhaps complete that within a year and a half. But because it is complicated, the cost of the hospital is P1.8 billion, and P1.3 billion has already been spent, and P900 million had already been paid. That is how complex it is.)

Independent audit: Serious discrepancies noted

Archival said that an independent audit and assessment by 25 volunteer engineers and architects revealed serious discrepancies between the approved Project of Work and Estimates (POWE) and the actual implementation of contracts awarded to several contractors.

“Naay inconsistencies. Dili pwede nga ato ning diretsohon pag-award, pag-trabaho ug kuwang lang diay gihapon,” he said.

(There are inconsistencies. We cannot just directly award, and work on it and it will just end up short still.)

Contract inconsistencies, technical lapses

Archival explained that the technical team found that several items in the previous contracts which had already been delivered or completed but were still included in later project phases, resulting in potential overlaps and accounting confusion.

“Paghimo sa contracta, base man sa POWE (In making the contract, it is based on the POWE),” the mayor said.

“Pag tan-aw sa mga engineers, ang POWE during sa bidding wala masunod sa pag-award — inconsistent ba. Mao na nga if atong ipadayon, unsaon nato pagkahibalo unsay ila na deliver? In fact, some of the items didto nga na deliver naman,” he said.

(When the engineers looked at it, the POWE during the bidding it was not followed when it was awarded — it was inconsistent. That is why if we continue it, how can we know what they would deliver? In fact, some of the items there had already been delivered.)

The audit report identified around P403 million worth of works that need rectification for phases one to four alone. Another P648 million contract for Phase 5, awarded to Dakay Construction, remains on hold pending a full review of the inconsistencies in the POWE and other documents.

“Inherited deficiencies”

Archival said the city had been forced to rectify errors that could have been avoided if the previous administration had exercised due diligence in managing the project.

“[Na-inherit] ang mga deficiency sa previous administration, kay og natarong pa na nila, wala unta tay usbunon,” he said.

([We inherited] the deficiencies of the previous administration, because if they did it right, then we would not have to have something to do again.)

The mayor explained that the city was allocating around P403 million for rectification of the earlier phases and another P700 million for works covering levels four to six. Altogether, the total may reach P1.7 billion to complete the hospital.

“Lahi to ang nabayran nga P900 million,” he clarified.

(The P900 million that was paid was separate.)

Fully operational CCMC by 2028

Despite the mounting challenges, Archival said his administration remained committed to completing the project within his term.

“Mao gihapon ang goal — to complete ang CCMC by 2028,” he said.

(That is still the goal — to complete the CCMC by 2028.)

“Ato rang gipatas-an aron maka-deliver tag sayo, mas maayo. Kay, as per the report, sa engineers, mahuman ang pag-rectify sa phase 1 to 4 within three to four months kung naa lang budget. Ang sunod na phases, mahuman gihapon within a year,” he said.

(We only made it higher so that we can deliver it early, which is good. Because, as per the report of the engineers, We have already rectified phase 1 to 4 which could have been completed within three to four months if there was just a budget. The next phases can be done within a year.)

He added that the city’s engineering office and the CCMC management would finalize the completion program once all technical corrections and budget realignments are approved.

“Together with CMC management, the City’s engineers and architects will develop a program to complete construction up to the roof deck and make the hospital fully operational by June 2028,” Archival’s report stated.

A long-delayed promise

The billion-peso CCMC project has been one of the city’s most controversial undertakings, mired in contract disputes, missing plans, and repeated delays since construction began in 2012 following the 2013 Bohol earthquake.

At least P940 million has already been paid to five contractors since 2014, while terminated and pending contracts continue to complicate the hospital’s completion.

Archival, who once promised to finish the project within a year of assuming office, said the scale of the inherited problems only became clear after taking over.

Background of the audit

The mayor earlier ordered a full technical audit of the project after reports surfaced that key plans and documents were missing.

The review involved professional groups such as the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, United Architects of the Philippines, and the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines.

The audit prompted the city to halt works under the P700-million Phase 5 contract with Dakay Construction pending submission of complete plans and verification of all previous phases.

