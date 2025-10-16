Mandaue mishandling of funds: 2 more CTO employees probed

File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two more employees of the Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office are now under investigation for allegedly mishandling public funds, city officials confirmed.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on revealed that both individuals are Job Order workers serving as assistant clerks or sub-collectors. He questioned why Job Order employees were allowed to handle cash in the first place.

One of them was caught on CCTV footage allegedly slipping P10,000 in cash into the suspect’s pocket. The other employee reportedly tampered with official receipts, leading to unremitted collections amounting to around P250,000.

“Duha ka separate incidents, duha ka separate employees. This is not necessarily connected sa unang kaso,” Malig-on said.

“Naa mi video ana but dili pa namo ma-public ang details until mahuman ang investigation.”

The city administrator added that the suspects in the mishandling of funds have been isolated from handling cash as the probe continues. Investigators are also checking if other personnel might be involved.

The new cases came out just days after a regular employee working as cash clerk from the Treasurer’s Office was dismissed for failing to remit an accumulated P3.3 million in business tax collections. The employee was officially terminated on October 13, 2025. The non-remittance was first noted in February 2024. The official refused to identify the female clerk.

The city is now preparing to file criminal charges.

“Possible ma bawi ang kwarta. The next move actually is ma-file’lan siya ug criminal case,” Malig-on said.

“Gi una lang nato ug pa gawas ang administrative case kay lahi man ang proseso ana. Ang criminal case kay proof beyond reasonable doubt man ang kinahanglan.”

According to Malig-on, while the administrative case was resolved internally at City Hall, the criminal complaint will likely be filed before the Ombudsman based on the recommendation of the city’s legal team.

Malig-on acknowledged that the recent string of fund anomalies exposes weaknesses in the city’s internal controls.

“Murag loose ang control kay imagine naa nasad duha kabouk,” he said.

“Dili lang ni kay tao ra ang e-suspend — naa gyud mas lawom nga buhaton. Apil na ang pag-strengthen sa system mismo.”

The City Treasurer’s Office has recommended several measures to prevent similar incidents, including system-based controls that would make tampering with receipts or overriding records more difficult.

Malig-on also stressed the importance of letting the Mandaue Treasurer’s Office employees under investigation explain their side, as their statements may reveal a “bigger picture” or expose other people involved. However, they have already been barred from handling any funds to prevent further risk.

“Mas maayo nga mo-report pa ni sila kay basin naa pa silay masulti nga makatabang sa proseso,” he added.

The city is now looking into how long the alleged fund misuse may have been happening and how much money may have been lost over time.

Mandaue City Hall assured the public that it will pursue accountability and strengthen its financial systems to prevent future cases of mishandling of funds.

