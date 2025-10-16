CESAFI: UCLM Webmasters clinch third straight win, take solo lead after BC rout

Dan Mitchell Ferraren floats in the air for an easy layup. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters seized the solo lead in the CESAFI Season 25 high school basketball standings after a lopsided 55-37 victory over the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs on Thursday, October 16, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters stretched their winning streak to three games and took the top spot in the team standings with a 4-1 record while handing BC its second loss in five outings.

UCLM had previously shared the lead with the defending champions, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, and Benedicto before breaking the tie with the win.

Dan Mitchell Ferraren led all scorers with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Wade Adam Luche added an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double to back up Ferraren’s effort.

Ceasar Bigcas finished with 13 points, while Kyle Nalisa chipped in 10 for the Cheetahs.

The Webmasters controlled the game wire-to-wire, leading by as many as 26 points, 50-24, at the start of the final period.

They also banked on their solid bench production, which contributed 17 points compared to BC’s four. UCLM shone in transition as well, outscoring the Cheetahs 23-16 on the break.

