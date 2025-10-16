Casimero faces Japanese Kameda in Kyrgyzstan comeback bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero is back, bringing his unpredictable flair to Kyrgyzstan for his ring return.

The flamboyant former three-division world champion is set to end his year-long hiatus with a marquee bout against Japan’s Kyonosuke Kameda in Bishkek, marking his debut under Kameda Promotions on October 25 in the nation’s capital.

Casimero, who last fought in October 2024, hasn’t exactly had a quiet year.

His career took another chaotic turn when the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) slapped him with a one-year ban despite his sensational first-round knockout of American Saul Sanchez in Yokohama.

The issue? He came in overweight at the official weigh-in, then tried to make amends by hitting the contracted weight the next day—a direct violation of JBC rules.

That misstep cost him his spot under Treasure Boxing, leading many to believe his career was spiraling.

But in August, Casimero found a lifeline when Japanese boxing star-turned-promoter Koki Kameda signed him to his stable—a move some fans considered “risky,” given Casimero’s history of controversy both inside and outside the ring.

Now, the 36-year-old Filipino gets a shot at redemption in a 10-round non-title bout against Kameda, who’s 27 and eager to prove he belongs on the same stage.

On paper, Casimero’s experience dwarfs that of his opponent, boasting a 34-4-1 record with 23 knockouts against Kameda’s 15-5-2 with nine KOs.

The Japanese fighter is also on a two-fight skid, having fallen to Luis Nery and David Picasso earlier this year.

Still, Casimero knows that another slip-up—whether in or out of the ring—could shut the door on any chance of reclaiming world championship relevance, especially since he’s currently out of the world rankings.

