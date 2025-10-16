Championship or bust for UC’s one-and-done hustle player Andre Cuizon

Andre Cuizon. | UC Webmasters’ Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ one-and-done player Andre Cuizon has one goal in mind as he nears the end of his collegiate basketball career — a championship title.

The graduating native of Aloguinsan, Cebu made headlines after leading the Webmasters to a gritty 70–64 victory over their archrivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, in the first round of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cuizon earned Player of the Game honors after finishing with 11 points, one rebound, and two steals. But his contribution went far beyond the numbers. His hustle and relentless energy on both ends of the floor proved vital in UC’s late-game surge.

The 6-footer’s aggressiveness in attacking the basket paid off, converting five of his eight attempts, including key shots down the stretch that sealed the win.

The victory improved UC’s record to 3–1, while UV slipped to 5–1, signaling a potential shift in the race for Cesafi supremacy.

For Cuizon, the mission is clear — to end his lone Cesafi stint with nothing less than a championship. He shares this drive with fellow newcomer Neon Chavez, a former USPF team captain who now dons UC’s colors.

“Dili pa ko kontento sa akong duwa aning gabhiuna. Gusto ko mosaka pa gyud akong confidence hangtod makuha namo ang championship this season,” Cuizon said after the game.

(I’m not yet satisfied with my performance tonight. I want to keep improving my confidence until we win the championship this season.)

“Akong target gyud kay ang championship.” (My ultimate goal is really the championship.)

Cuizon also expressed his gratitude to the UC program for reigniting his confidence and allowing him to flourish as a player.

“Grateful kaayo ko, nakuha gyud nako akong confidence. Gana kaayo ko moduwa. Akong gihuna-huna gyud ug maayo ang mo-depensa ani nga duwa. Bonus na lang gyud ni nako nga nidaog mi. Thankful kaayo ko ani nga gihatag gyud sa Ginoo ang kadaugan ron gabhiuna,” he said.

(I’m really grateful because I got my confidence back. I felt so eager to play. I really focused on playing good defense in this game. Winning is already a bonus for me. I’m very thankful that God gave us this victory tonight.)

So far, Cuizon has also been UC’s most reliable free throw shooter, leading the team with a 63 percent clip from the stripe.

With his determination and work ethic, Cuizon’s short but impactful stint with the Webmasters could be the spark that fuels UC’s title run this season.

