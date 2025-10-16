Toledo Xignex Trojans edge San Juan, stay unbeaten in Wesley So Cup

Toledo Xignex Trojans logo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans passed their first major test in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup.

This came after they outclassed the former champions and northern division contenders, the San Juan Predators, 13.5-7.5, in their first inter-division clash on Wednesday night, October 15.

The Trojans’ narrow win preserved their spotless record, improving to 7-0 with a total of 123 accumulated points. The loss was San Juan’s first in seven outings.

United States-based Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua and Karl Victor Ochoa split their board-one encounters, with Ochoa taking the blitz round before Paragua bounced back in the rapid.

On board two, International Master (IM) Joel Banawa and GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. also traded wins — Banawa claimed the blitz, but Barcenilla prevailed in the rapid.

IM Kim Steven Yap was the only Trojan to sweep both the blitz and rapid rounds, defeating Rolando Nolte and delivering crucial points that helped Toledo edge San Juan.

The Trojans return to action on Saturday, October 18, when they face Parañaque City and the Manila AQ Prime Assets.

