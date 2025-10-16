24th Gullas Tennis Cup unwraps tomorrow in two venues

Alta Vista Golf and Country Club’s tennis courts. | Photo from Alta Vista website

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 24th Gullas Tennis Cup returns in full swing tomorrow, Friday, October 17, across two venues in Cebu City, with 120 ranking points up for grabs for the champions in each category.

This Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Group 2-ranked tournament offers the highest points among junior events held outside Luzon, drawing strong participation from the country’s rising tennis talents.

Matches will begin as early as 8 a.m. at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Barangay Pardo and at the Citigreen Tennis Resort in Barangay Mambaling.

Citigreen Tennis Resort’s court. | Photo from Citigreen

A total of 180 entries will see action in the tournament, which marks its comeback after a six-year hiatus since 2018. The main draw was finalized earlier this week.

In the boys’ 18-under division, top seed Juvels Velos received a first-round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against the winner between Lance Johan Villahermosa and Kyle Mitchell Yu, who face off at noon at Alta Vista.

No. 2 seed Al Jose Gairanod also advanced directly to the second round, where he will meet the winner between Kristian John Kilat and Edfel Vincent Cuyos.

In the girls’ 18-under division, top seed Donna Mae Diamante earned a first-round bye and moves straight to the quarterfinals. She awaits the winner between Cheveilli Moreno and Ahsha Ireivy Caturan in their 2 p.m. match. No. 2 seed Gesellyn Constancio also received a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ 14-under category, top seed Etha Nadine Seno faces Kushia Alexa Cahilig at 8 a.m. at Alta Vista, while second seed Danica Diamante takes on Khyell Theresse Figues at 11 a.m.

In the boys’ 14-under division, top seed Xian Wynn Calagos earned a bye into the second round, where he will meet the winner between Ezekiel Cuizon and Zacarrie Cristoff Acedo. Second seed Francisco De Juan also advanced to the second round and will face either Vynz Rynryl Saromines or Kieffer James Chiong.

For the boys’ 16-under bracket, Adrian Rodriguez drew a first-round bye and advances to the second round, where he will face the winner between Luke Legaspi and Dhynver Gacho Saromines at 6 p.m. Second seed Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa will take on the victor between Teddy Naya Jr. and Lance Raphael Auxtero.

The champions in each of the eight categories will earn 120 points, while the runners-up will receive 100 points. Semifinalists and quarterfinalists will collect 75 and 50 points, respectively.

