Pam presses probe into Pinamungajan’s ₱1.1M comfort room

Construction of the comfort room at a public beach in Pinamungajan town which is worth P1 million plus is still ongoing. The town mayor clarifies that the P1 million cost of the public toilet is not overpriced. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The governor here has ordered officials of Pinamungajan town to conduct an ‘independent audit’ on its comfort room (CR) project, the center of a heated discussion online over its P1.15 million price tag.

While Mayor Glenn Baricuatro has earlier defended and denied allegations of overpricing, for Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, the local government should provide further proof to substantiate their claims.

What are to be disclosed

In turn, the governor, who also happens to be a distant relative of the town mayor, told the latter to disclose all data and information to prove their point.

These include specifics such as the itemized cost breakdown covering materials, labor, permits, design and contingency; the bidding process and qualifications of bidders; audit and procurement compliance; and timeline, current status and remaining milestones of the project.

Stance on transparency

“The mayor’s stance on transparency must be proven with verifiable data,” said Governor Baricuatro. “Pinamungajan taxpayers deserve to know the truth. And if the numbers don’t add up, we must hold leadership accountable.”

Pinamungajan’s decision to put up a public comfort room (CR) in a public beach in Barangay Tajao recently came under fire.

Concerned citizens and netizens questioned the project’s cost, at P1.15 million, prompting the municipal government, through its mayor, to issue a clarification.

