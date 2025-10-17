Daily Gospel, October 17, 2025

This is the Gospel for today, October 17, which is Friday of the Twenty-eighth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 12, 1-7.

At that time: So many people were crowding together that they were trampling one another underfoot. He began to speak, first to his disciples, “Beware of the leaven–that is, the hypocrisy–of the Pharisees.

There is nothing concealed that will not be revealed, nor secret that will not be known.

Therefore whatever you have said in the darkness will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered behind closed doors will be proclaimed on the housetops.

I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body but after that can do no more.

I shall show you whom to fear. Be afraid of the one who after killing has the power to cast into Gehenna; yes, I tell you, be afraid of that one.

Are not five sparrows sold for two small coins? Yet not one of them has escaped the notice of God.

Even the hairs of your head have all been counted. Do not be afraid. You are worth more than many sparrows.”

Source: dailygospel.org