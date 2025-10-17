Hatton, former boxing world champion, found hanged at home, inquest told

Former world champion Ricky Hatton poses for a picture in Hong Kong on April 26, 2012. | AFP PHOTO / AARON TAM

LONDON, United Kingdom — Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton was found hanged at his home, a coroner’s court heard on Thursday as an inquest into his death was opened and adjourned.

The 46-year-old, nicknamed the “Hitman”, was discovered “unresponsive” on September 14 by his manager Paul Speak at his house in Greater Manchester, Manchester South Coroner’s Court was told.

The court heard details of the discovery of Hatton’s body given by police coroner’s officer Alison Catlow.

British boxer Ricky Hatton is beaten by Ukranian Vyacheslav Senchenko during the welteweight boxing match at The Manchester Arena in Manchester, north-west England, on November 24, 2012. AFP PHOTO/PAUL ELLIS (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP)

It was told that the former British fighter, who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, was last seen by his family on September 12 when he appeared “well”.

But the day after he did not attend an event as expected and on the morning of the 14th his manager arrived at his home to take him to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai. Hatton was found unresponsive.

Cause of death

“The provisional cause of death is given as hanging,” said coroner Alison Mutch.

The inquest was adjourned until March 20 next year.

British boxer Tyson Fury (2nd L) and Former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney (R) arrive to attend the funeral of late British boxer Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral, north-west England on October 10, 2025. Ricky Hatton’s family said Monday they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after the death of the British former boxing world champion at the age of 46. Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Last week, thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester for the funeral procession of Hatton, who was a popular, larger-than-life character.

Stars at Hatton’s service

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury were among stars from the worlds of sport and entertainment at the service.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher (C) touches the coffin outside the cathedral at the funeral of late British boxer Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral, north-west England on October 10, 2025. Ricky Hatton’s family said Monday they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after the death of the British former boxing world champion at the age of 46. Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Hatton was candid about the mental health issues he faced after he retired from the ring for a second time following an ill-advised comeback attempt in 2012.

Struggles with drinking and drugs

In a BBC interview in 2016, he described his struggles with drinking and drugs and revealed he had tried to take his own life several times.

Having participated in a no-scoring exhibition against Mexico’s Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022, Hatton announced in July he would return to the ring in a professional bout in Dubai in December.

