Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Surigao del Norte

By: Brian Mikhael J. Ochoa - CDN Digital | October 17,2025 - 07:53 AM

Image from Phivolcs shows the location of the epicenter of the earthquake in Surigao del Norte on Friday, October 17, 2025.

(This is a developing story, refresh to get updates.)

CEBU CITY, Philippines–(UPDATED, 8 a.m. October 17) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked Surigao del Norte on Friday, October 17, 2025.

According to a bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake happened at 7:03 a.m. on Friday.

Its location is 09.67°N, 126.20° east – 013 kilometers south 21° east of General Luna in Surigao Del Norte.

Surigao quake: Instrumental Intensities

Intensity IV – Hinunangan, Hinundayan, San Francisco, and Silago in SOUTHERN LEYTE; City of Cabadbaran in AGUSAN DEL NORTE; CITY OF BUTUAN; City of Surigao in SURIGAO DEL NORTE

Intensity III – Abuyog, Alangalang, Dulag, and Hilongos in LEYTE

Intensity II – San Juan in SOUTHERN LEYTE

Intensity I – Burauen in LEYTE; CITY OF CAGAYAN DE ORO; CITY OF DAVAO

Phivolcs said in a bulletin that damages and aftershocks are expected.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) says Intensity II was felt in Cebu City, based on data from its PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Meter.

The CCDRRMO urged all barangays to remain alert and follow official advisories in anticipation of possible aftershocks, assuring the public that monitoring and safety assessments are ongoing.

