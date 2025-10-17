LPA inside PAR develops into Tropical Depression Ramil – Pagasa

Track of Tropical Depression Ramil (Courtesy of PAGASA-DOST)

MANILA, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) Ramil, the country’s 18th storm this year, the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramil was spotted 1,155 km. east of southeastern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, while moving west-northwestward slowly.

Signal No. 1 up

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over the easternmost portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan), Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, and the northern and eastern portions of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Prieto Diaz, Casiguran, Barcelona, and Bulusan).

PAGASA forecast Ramil to move generally westward until Saturday before turning west-northwestward towards the area of Central-Southern Luzon.

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of Ramil.

Rains in these areas due to easterlies

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Bulacan, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the rest of the Bicol Region, and the rest of the Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. (PNA)

