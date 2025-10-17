Pet cemetery: Cebu City plans to build burial ground for animals

Pets and strays are buried in the grounds of Barangay Fortune Pet Memorial Garden. Photo courtesy of Jown Manalo / INQUIRER.net

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pets, often regarded as family members, may soon have a dignified final resting place here.

Mayor Nestor Archival bared the plan during the presentation of his first 100 days in office on October 16, aligning it with the city’s “Cebu City 2035” vision of building a “smart, sustainable, and inclusive” metropolis.

Details have yet to be finalized

While details of the proposed site and timeline have yet to be finalized, the project is being framed as part of the city’s inclusivity goals, ensuring that even animals, considered by many families as members of their households, are treated with dignity from life to death.

Archival envisions Cebu City 2035 as “a leading global center for creative technology and innovation” driven by sustainable and compassionate development.

Under the inclusivity pillar, the city aims to build communities that “belong to everyone —every citizen seen, every voice heard, every community lifted.”

Public pet cemetery

The planned public pet cemetery comes as more pet owners in Cebu are calling for dignified ways to bid farewell to their animal companions. Currently, only a few private facilities offer these services.

Earlier this month, Golden Haven Memorial Park in Binaliw announced the full operation of its pet crematorium, the first of its kind in the Visayas and the third nationwide.

The facility provides pet cremation and memorial services, allowing “fur parents” to honor their pets through respectful aftercare.

Dead dog wrapped in white cloth

In September 2023, Cebu City residents were alarmed when a dead dog wrapped in a white cloth was mistaken for a human body and left in a grassy area in Lower Busay.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, former head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), reminded the public that pet owners were responsible for properly burying their pets.

“Supposedly, they should bury the deceased pet because it was part of the owner’s responsibility from the time it was born until it died,” Maribojoc told CDN Digital in an interview that year.

Improper disposal of deceased pets

She stressed that improper disposal of deceased pets would pose health and environmental hazards, and that decomposing remains could emit foul odors and cause diseases among nearby residents.

“If the person treated the dog as part of the family, he or she wouldn’t have done that,” Maribojoc said.

The call for a proper pet burial site also follows recent incidents that highlight the emotional toll of losing pets.

3 dogs died in fires

On October 15, three dogs — a Welsh Corgi and two mixed breeds — died in two separate fires that hit Duljo Fatima and Labangon within three hours.

The Corgi’s teen owner said her dog was trapped on the second floor of their burning home and could not be saved as flames spread quickly.

Meanwhile, another resident named Dave recounted losing his dogs, Rushie and Thunder, when they ran back into their burning house and succumbed to extreme heat.

Fire investigators said the twin incidents displaced 45 individuals and destroyed over a dozen homes, with estimated property damage exceeding P1.5 million.

