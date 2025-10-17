Common woes Filipinos face when transacting in government offices

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Have you queued for more than an hour just to get a single document? Well, you’re not alone.

In the Philippines, one of the most common struggles people face when transacting in government offices is the long queue — a problem that often eats up most of their time.

But that’s not all.

In a recent “Siloy Asks” segment by CDN Digital, netizens shared their experiences and frustrations when dealing with government transactions.

READ: Mayor Chan warns that city hall has no place for bad attitudes

READ: 40 gov’t nurses lose jobs for ‘bad’ bedside manners

Here are some of the most common problems they mentioned:

No sense of urgency

For many, they have observed that some government employees work at a slow pace, often taking the entire day for the people.

“Mura kag mag whole day klase sa sulod, dugay mahoman,” one wrote in the comments.

Some also wrote that others are also just there for the sake of time in and out, and just taking long breaks and chatting with co-workers.

There are also comments that once they clock in, they start attending to personal matters instead of their assigned tasks — limiting their actual working hours.

For Filipinos who take time off from work or travel far just to process documents, this lack of urgency can be incredibly frustrating.

Hassle requirements

“Lain-laing version ang process kada tao niya pabalikon ka kay dili daw sakto or kulang ang papers,” wrote one netizen.

Several respondents echo the comment sharing their annoyance over lengthy and repetitive requirements.

Common pleas were also, “Need og valid ID para mukuha pud og Valid ID.”

Some offices ask for multiple photocopies, notarized papers, or clearances from other agencies—forcing applicants to hop from one office to another.

Many said it feels like a test of patience rather than a public service.

Unfriendly staff

Another recurring complaint is about unapproachable or irritable staff.

“Naa say uban employee nakasimangot. Taas kaayo ang tan-aw sa kaugalingon nila,” one complained.

Netizens recalled experiences of being scolded for asking questions or being ignored at counters.

For some, this treatment adds unnecessary stress to an already exhausting process.

Unfair treatment of visitors

To some, they have observed that the service favors those with connections.

One wrote, “govt.employee gives you cold treatment when you look poor.”

This signals the question, Is there discrimination in these government offices?

A few also shared the concept of fixers, where people pay for special treatment.

This practice, according to some, discourages trust in public institutions and makes people feel that fairness is a privilege, not a standard.

Digital, but still difficult

Even as more agencies shift to online platforms, people still find the process confusing and inefficient.

Netizens question the idea of having online forms to be filled out but once they arrive in the office, they still need to fill out the same form but physical.

What could be the e-forms for?

Netizens also mentioned websites that crash, online forms that don’t save, and systems that require in-person verification anyway.

Instead of convenience, the hybrid setup often doubles the effort — you line up online and still line up onsite.

Ghost Staff?

Some claim that government offices are overstaffed but some also observed that there also offices that are understaffed.

What many people complain in common is the idea of a ghost staff.

These employees are onsite but they work is as if they are ghosts where they feel they are not seen.

“Daghan kayo mag lingkod lang walay buhat,” a netizen’s comment reads.

Condition of facilities

A few also pointed out that some offices are unsanitary, with trash piling up or restrooms left unclean.

One netizen wrote, “CR kay grabe kahugaw wala pa gyud tarong na lock.”

Others also complained about the lack of basic amenities, such as chairs and fans.

Some described waiting areas as cramped and poorly ventilated, with elderly and pregnant applicants forced to wait for hours.

Moving forward

The government has been making efforts to address these recurring problems.

Several agencies have introduced online appointment systems, cashless payments, and one-stop service centers to shorten transaction times and reduce human error.

Still, Filipinos continue to plead for genuine improvement not just in systems, but also in attitude, transparency, and empathy.

Because for many, what they want is just simple, a fair and efficient system for government transactions.

While change takes time, many hope that these efforts will soon translate into real and lasting progress.

As government transactions improve, these offices will be a symbol of national efficiency, not of struggle.