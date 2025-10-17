Borbon Vice Mayor ordered dismissed by Ombudsman for grave misconduct

Borbon | CDN Digital graphics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Borbon Vice Mayor Noel Dotillos.

The state’s anti-graft investigating body found Dotillos guilty of grave misconduct over the unauthorized release of a P570,000 anniversary bonus and the illegal hiring of his wife under a contract of service.

Ombudsman’s penalty

The Ombudsman imposed the penalty of dismissal from service with forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, and cancellation of civil service eligibility.

A copy of the 22-page decision, promulgated on July 18, 2025, was furnished to members of the media.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Borbon resident Emar Bascon Cuico, who accused official of releasing public funds without proper authorization and of employing his wife despite legal prohibitions.

Unauthorized bonus?

Records showed that in March 2019, Dotillos, then mayor, approved the disbursement of P570,000 as “anniversary bonuses” for municipal employees, granting P10,000 each.

However, the payment was made before the municipal council approved a supplemental appropriation ordinance covering the expense, the document stated.

In turn, the Ombudsman ruled that Dotillos violated Sections 305(a), 321, and 344 of the Local Government Code, which govern the use and disbursement of public funds.

It added that a municipal resolution cannot substitute for a legally required appropriation ordinance.

“The disbursement of public funds must have the corresponding legal basis and prior authorization through an ordinance, not merely a resolution,” portions of the Ombudsman decision read.

Illegal hiring of wife

The anti-graft body also found Dotillos liable for illegally hiring his wife, Corazon Dotillos, as a job order worker in April 2024, even though she had already reached the compulsory retirement age in October 2021.

The Ombudsman noted that while the municipality’s 2024 budget contained a line item for “general services,” it was too broad to specifically cover her hiring.

Moreover, Dotillos failed to secure prior authorization from the Sangguniang Bayan, in violation of Section 22(e) of the Local Government Code.

A municipal resolution passed months later ratifying the contract did not cure the procedural defect, the Ombudsman added.

Meanwhile, five other municipal officials included in the complaint were cleared of liability for lack of evidence. The complaint against former budget officer Teresita Mangulat Cabarug was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Dotillos to appeal

Dotillos, in response, sought to overturn the Ombudsman’s decision.

In an interview with reporters, the vice mayor said his camp has already filed a motion for reconsideration.

At the same time, he defended their decision to provide financial incentives to municipal workers, adding that the disbursement of public funds underwent all necessary procedures.

“Dili mana corruption oy kay ang mga tao may nakadawat ana. Naa may payroll ana … Grabe ilang decision, bug-at kaayo,” explained Dotillos.

(It is not corruption because it is the people that received that. There is a payroll for that…Their decision is very heavy.)

Borbon is a 2nd class municipality located approximately 75 kilometers north of Cebu City.

