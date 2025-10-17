Ban-Tal skyway proposed under Cebu City PPP project

Under a proposed re-route scheme, the Ma. Luisa flyover will only be used for vehicles coming from Talamban and heading to the city in the morning. Vehicles bound for Talamban will be directed to use the bypass road on the side to A.S Fortuna Street. (CDN PHOTO/ LITO TECSON)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The days of bumper-to-bumper traffic along the Banilad-Talamban (Ban-Tal) corridor may soon come to an end.

Mayor Nestor Archival has announced plans to pursue a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the construction of the Ban-Tal Skyway Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at decongesting one of the city’s most traffic-choked routes.

Archival announced the plan during his presentation of accomplishments in his first 100 days in office on October 16. He said the proposed elevated roadway will be part of the city’s “smart, sustainable, and inclusive” infrastructure goals under the Cebu City 2035 vision.

Alongside the Ban-Tal skyway, Archival said the city is also exploring the construction of sky bridges between buildings to improve safety, access, and spur business activity.

The mayor said the city is now exploring a PPP model to finance, design, and operate the skyway project, which would connect Banilad and Talamban, one of Cebu City’s most congested corridors.

Under the proposed scheme, a private sector partner will shoulder the cost of construction and maintenance, while the city government ensures compliance with urban planning, traffic management, and sustainability standards.

BanTal: Cebu’s traffic bottleneck

The BanTal corridor, which spans Banilad, Talamban, and Pit-os, remains one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in Metro Cebu. Data from the DPWH shows that around 65,000 vehicles pass through the stretch between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., surging to 80,000 during afternoon rush hours.

Racquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), earlier described BanTal as a “discipline zone,” where stricter enforcement of traffic laws, rerouting schemes, and the truck ban have been implemented.

“Kung nakabantay mo, two weeks nami nga nag-deploy ug personnel diha sa BanTal — that’s Banilad, Talamban, Pit-os. Gitawag gyud na nato nga discipline zone, diin tanang balaod sa trapiko sa Sugbo atong hugtan dihang dapita,” Arce said.

The CCTO earlier rolled out a modified route for public utility vehicles (PUVs) bound for Tintay, redirecting them away from the Talamban Gym junction during rush hours to decongest the area. A stricter citywide truck ban, including garbage and delivery trucks, also took effect.

Despite these measures, congestion persists due to narrow roadways, limited turning lanes, and the absence of alternative routes, prompting calls for long-term infrastructure solutions.

A “smart and sustainable” project

Under the Cebu City 2035 Vision, the administration aims to transform Cebu into a “leading global center for creative technology and innovation,” built on sustainable and inclusive urban planning.

The BanTal Skyway, Archival noted in the presentation, exemplifies this by merging technology-driven mobility with environmental and social responsibility.

Data-driven traffic management

Lawyer Kent Francisco Jongoy, assistant head of the CCTO, said the city is also considering complementary solutions such as dedicated motorcycle lanes, better intermodal connectivity, and smart traffic systems to improve mobility while waiting for the BanTal Skyway project to materialize.

“Motorcycles account for around 60 percent of vehicles in the area,” Jongoy said. “We’re studying how to integrate them more safely and efficiently.”

He added that full compliance with existing traffic regulations remains key.

“Dali ra kaayo ta makaabot kung walay magpa-badlong, walay road crash, ug kung kita tanan motuman sa lagda sa kadalanan.”

