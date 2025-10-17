Ace Frehley, former KISS guitarist, dies — family

(FILES) Gene Simmons (left) and Ace Frehley (right) of the rock group Kiss perform before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII January 31, 1999 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist for US glam rock group KISS, has died, his family said on October 16, 2025. He was 74. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist for US glam rock group KISS, has died, his family said. He was 74.

The guitar wizard died at home, surrounded by family, following a recent fall, a representative told AFP.

A statement from Frehley’s family said they were “devastated and heartbroken” by their loss.

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” the family said.

“Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

In 1973, Frehley was a founding member of KISS, alongside bass guitarist Gene Simmons, lead singer Paul Stanley and drummer Peter Criss.

The band posted to social media Thursday night, calling Frehley “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier.”

Simmons said on his X account, “No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans.”

“Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at” the 48th Kennedy Center Honors event in December, Simmons added.

Even at a time of outrageous costumes, KISS stood out from the crowd, with full-face Kabuki-style makeup, wild hair and impossibly high platform shoes.

Their distinctive look played into the success of a group whose hits included “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “God of Thunder” and “Strutter.”

Performances were often theatrical events, involving pyrotechnics and smokebombs.

The band’s artwork — lightning bolts for the SS of KISS — is indelibly linked with the makeup and Simmons’s ever-present and incredibly long tongue.

Frehley left the band in 1982 amid substance misuse and as creative differences surfaced.

He continued to work as a solo artist, and founded the band Frehley’s Comet, producing a number of hit albums. He reunited with KISS in the mid-1990s for a six-year stint.

Frehley is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and his daughter, Monique.