Say “I Do” with Diagold Weddings, where every love story shines

For couples preparing to walk down the aisle, finding the perfect symbol of love is one of the most memorable parts of the journey. At Diagold SM Seaside City Cebu, that search just got easier.

Diagold is celebrating this exciting new chapter by offering 50% off on all items, making it the perfect time for soon-to-wed pairs to find their dream pieces.

The fine jewelry brand is putting wedding jewelry in the spotlight, transforming its SM Seaside brand into a go-to destination for couples who want their love story to sparkle for a lifetime.

A one-stop shop for wedding jewelry

Behind Diagold’s sparkle is a brand that listens to love stories. CEO Jennifer Q. V. Ty shares that many clients have been looking for customized engagement and wedding rings, inspiring Diagold to create a complete wedding jewelry experience.

“We have a lot of clients who love to have customized engagement and wedding rings,” she says. “That’s why we came up with a concept that is a one-stop shop — from engagement rings to wedding bands, even to accessories for the bride to wear on the big day. We can also customize souvenirs for bridesmaids and ninangs.”

Couples visiting the store can explore Diagold’s latest collection, which ranges from classic to modern styles, available in both gold and diamond wedding bands. The brand also offers the option to personalize designs, allowing clients to incorporate their own stories and preferences into each ring.

This collaborative approach reflects Diagold’s commitment to crafting not just jewelry, but meaningful keepsakes that carry love, promise, and memory. “If they have any preference or personal story they want to include in their rings, we can collaborate with them to create their dream wedding,” Ty adds.

Diagold is celebrating this exciting new chapter by offering 50% off on all items, making it the perfect time for soon-to-wed pairs to find their dream pieces. The celebration doesn’t end there, the first 10 couples who purchase wedding rings worth ₱35,000 and above will receive free pearl stud earrings (while supplies last). Plus, shoppers from October 14 to December 15 will have the chance to win an overnight stay at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort — the perfect romantic escape for newlyweds or those about to tie the knot.

With its reputation for timeless craftsmanship and elegant design, Diagold continues to make every love story shine even brighter.