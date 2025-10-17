Mandaue City Public Market undergoes repair after 6.9 earthquake

A crane has been deployed behind the Mandaue City Public Market to remove the damaged canopy. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY — Repair works at the Mandaue City Public Market have officially started following the damage it sustained during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30.

According to City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on, the installation of beams along Zamora Street has begun last Tuesday, Oct. 14, while a crane has been deployed behind the market for the removal of the damaged canopy.

He added that the works are expected to be completed within a week, after which some of the displaced vendors can already return to their stalls.

The repairs involve shoring and placing beams on the front portion of the affected area to ensure stability and removing the canopy.

The repair is being undertaken by a private engineering firm at no cost to the city government. “Walay budget sa repair kay offer ra man na sa private company nga motabang,” Malig-on said, noting that discussions are ongoing regarding the full scope of works since the intervention was made on an emergency basis.

However, the city official clarified that the replacement of the canopy and retrofitting of columns at the Mandaue City Public Market will be a separate project, which will require a bigger budget.

The market sustained the worst damage in the city following the earthquake, prompting vendors to temporarily relocate to nearby streets. After inspections and clearance from the Office of the Building Official, City Engineering Office, and City Disater Risk Reduction Management Office, the structure was declared generally safe except for the affected portion that remains cordoned off.

Some vendors have already returned to their stalls, while those whose spaces are near the damaged section are expected to resume operations once repairs are completed at the Mandaue City Public Market.

“One week or a little late manormalize na, pwede na makabalik ang ubang nadisplaced nga vendors,” Malig-on said.

