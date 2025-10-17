Mandaue sends its biggest delegation yet to National Batang Pinoy

Athletes from Mandaue City wave to the audience during the parade of athletes of the CVIRAA in this CDN file photo. | Glendale Rosal

MANDAUE CITY — Mandaue City will be sending its biggest delegation yet to the National Batang Pinoy, from October 25 to 30 this year in General Santos City.

According to Mary Joy Tabal, Officer-in-Charge of the Mandaue City Sports Office, the official send-off of the city’s delegation will be on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

“Karung Sabado, we will be sending off our delegation for Mandaue City LGU diri sa Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. Giawhag ko ang tanan kung makadalikyat mo,” Tabal said.

A total of 193 athletes and coaches will be fully supported by the city government, while around 240 delegates are expected overall, including those endorsed by the city sports office but funded through personal expenses.

“This is the biggest by far nga makapadala og representatives or delegation for the National Batang Pinoy,” Tabal added.

Mandaue is fielding athletes in 20 out of the 27 sports calendared in the national competition. Tabal noted this is a major increase compared to the past two years when the city sent fewer than 100 athletes due to limited funds.

She explained that although the budget remains tight this year, they were able to maximize available resources because there is no Philippine National Games, which usually happens every two years.

With the approval of the city mayor, the budget originally allocated for the Philippine National Games was utilized for the National Batang Pinoy.

“The city allocated nearly P8 to P9 million for this year’s delegation,” Tabal said.

She emphasized that the selection of athletes is not limited to schools. Many of those competing are products of the city’s grassroots sports development program. Top-performing athletes were also prioritized, including those who excelled in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) and Palarong Pambansa.

Last year, Tabal said Mandaue ranked 13th in the overall standings of the National Batang Pinoy with 68 athletes bringing home around 40 medals. Tabal said that with a bigger delegation this year, the city aims to achieve a higher standing.

To support the athletes, the city will provide full parade uniforms, competition uniforms, shoes, bags, and allowances.

Mandaue is also joining new sports this year such as kickboxing, wushu, jujitsu, and futsal for both girls and boys. The city continues to excel in its usual events including chess, arnis, badminton, athletics, swimming, karate, and sepak takraw.

