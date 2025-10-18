Cebuana topnotcher says she studied while walking on treadmill

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While most students prepare for board exams surrounded by books and a desk, Angelica Lynn Apog found her focus on a moving treadmill.

For hours each day, she walked at a steady pace. With every step she took, she absorbed one note, and with each note, she mastered one lecture at a time.

For Angelica, the treadmill became her classroom, and her stride, the metronome of her review. Months later, that unusual study habit led her to an extraordinary finish: Top 4 in the Psychometrician Licensure Examination.

Angelica Lynn Apog, 24 | Contributed Photo

At 24, Angelica Lynn D. Apog from Talisay City, Cebu, has learned that success often begins with curiosity and grows through quiet, consistent effort.

A graduate of the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Angelica didn’t always picture herself as an achiever.

“I wasn’t particularly the academic type back in high school,” she shared. “It was my cousin who first introduced me to psychology. I just wanted to understand myself better.”

However, that self-discovery grew into a deep fascination with the human mind and a strong calling to the academe.

“Along the way, I developed a genuine passion for helping others through it — just as the field has helped me,” she said.

Angelica eventually graduated Magna Cum Laude, a sign of how far she had come since those uncertain high school days.

A moment in the kitchen

The news came unexpectedly. It was while Angelica was cooking at home. “My family was the first to know,” she recalled. “My mother came rushing to me with the results while my sister recorded the moment.”

At first, she thought she had simply passed. “That alone made me happy,” she said. “But when my mother showed me that I placed fourth, I screamed in disbelief. I hugged them both and cried. I couldn’t believe it was real.”

A treadmill, a whiteboard, and a dream

Her review journey was marked by balance and creativity. Working part-time twice a week, Angelica devoted specific days to study, rest, and review. But it was her treadmill sessions that stood out most.

“For three to five hours, I would walk on the treadmill while watching online lectures and taking notes,” she said. “It helped me stay active while learning.”

The motion, she explained, helped her focus better. Research supports her observation that physical activity, especially repetitive movement, has been shown to enhance concentration and memory.

She also practiced by writing lessons on a whiteboard and pretending to teach. “I made studying fun because long hours can be grueling. If you make it enjoyable, you stay consistent.”

Battling anxiety and finding faith

Behind her calm discipline was a constant struggle with anxiety. “As the exam drew closer, I began to doubt myself,” she admitted. “My anxiety became so intense that I experienced tingling sensations in my arms — paresthesia.”

To overcome it, she embraced a mantra: Do it scared. “That phrase carried me through. I learned to see anxiety not as an enemy but as a messenger — something that pushes you to act, to prepare, to move forward.”

She compared it to a dog chasing her. “It’s not there to hurt you, but to keep you running toward your goal.”

Anchored by love and faith

Angelica credits her success to the people around her —and to God.

“My parents supported me wholeheartedly, not just financially but emotionally,” she said. “My sister took over the chores so I could study. My friends reminded me to laugh. And God — only He knows the tears and prayers I’ve poured out during this journey.”

Faith, she added, kept her grounded. “It was His grace that carried me through it all.”

Passion over pressure

Asked what kept her going, Angelica’s answer was simple: a love for learning.

“I never saw it as a burden but as a fulfilling challenge,” she said. “I’ve always believed that learning for learning’s sake, not just for grades or recognition, brings the deepest sense of growth.”

To her, success is not measured by results alone.

“Arthur Ashe said, ‘Success is a journey, not a destination.’ That’s exactly how I see it. Every failure, every revision, every quiet night of study — they all matter. They shape who you become.”

Now a licensed psychometrician, Angelica sees her achievement as the beginning of something greater.

“This license is a doorway,” she said. “I plan to pursue a master’s degree in Psychology and build a career that merges research, practice, and service. I want to understand people more deeply and contribute to their growth through evidence-based work.”

To future topnotchers

Angelica hopes to inspire other students —not just to aim high, but to study meaningfully.

“Approach your journey not only with ambition, but with curiosity and love for your discipline,” she said. “Don’t pressure yourself to study like others do. Find your rhythm — whether it’s walking on a treadmill, writing on a board, or studying with friends. Learning can be joyful, mindful, and alive.”

And above all, she reminds aspiring psychometricians of the heart of their vocation: service.

“Success isn’t defined by your rank,” she said. “It’s about the depth of your understanding and the sincerity you bring to those you serve. Whether you top, pass, or fall short — embrace the journey. Because in the end, it’s not about the title you earn, but the person you become.”

