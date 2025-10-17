Cebu earthquake: Marcos glad to see progress in gov’t response

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. —PHOTO BY MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government will continue working to ensure that Cebuanos affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck last September 30 can get back on their feet.

In a brief statement following his visit to the Tent City in Bogo City—the epicenter of the temblor—Marcos said he was pleased with the progress in the area compared to his last visit on October 2.

“We are back here to revisit the hospital and the two Tent Cities to inspect whether we have already delivered the necessary aid to the victims—those who were displaced and lost their homes during the recent earthquake. That’s why we’re here,” he said.

“I’m happy to report that everyone whose homes were damaged now has a place to stay, even if it’s just a tent for now,” Marcos also said.

He also said, “For now I think we are okay. We will keep working to make sure everybody is okay, everybody is healthy, and everybody has what they need.”

The President expressed his gratitude to responders and all those who assisted the quake-stricken residents.

“AI would like to express my gratitude to all our first responders, volunteers, and government agencies. The response has been commendable. I believe we can take pride in assuring our people that whenever there is a need, the government will always be there,” he said.

Furthermore, he commended the Philippine Red Cross for its initiative to set up makeshift swimming pools for children in the Tent City.

“The children were understandably shaken by the earthquake—they lost their homes and had to relocate here. But at least now, you can see them laughing and playing again. That means a lot for the mental well-being of our young people,” he said.

During his visit, Marcos went to the Bayanihan Village in San Remigio town to inspect the modular shelter units turned over by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development for the quake victims.

He then proceeded to the Cebu Provincial Hospital and Tent City, both located in Bogo City.

The September 30 temblor was triggered by an “on-land extension of the newly-named Bogo Bay Fault,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

This resulted in 79 reported fatalities, 559 injured people, and destruction to properties.

