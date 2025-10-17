Marcos to replace tents with modular shelters for Cebu quake victims

These tents will soon have to go, replaced by sturdier modular shelters for the victims of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake who are currently housed in tent cities in northern Cebu. President Marcos visited the earthquake-hit areas on Friday, October 17. | Lyle Andales

BOGO CITY, Philippines — The national government will soon replace tents with sturdier modular shelters for families displaced by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake, here.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the installation of modular shelters will begin shortly in Bogo City and neighboring towns, which were among the hardest hit by the September 30 quake.

The structures will serve as temporary homes until permanent housing can be provided.

Marcos made the announcement during his visit to Bogo City on Friday, October 17, where he checked on ongoing recovery efforts and the conditions of evacuees still staying in tent cities.

He said all affected families are currently sheltered and receiving food, water, and basic sanitation support.

According to the President, the modular shelters will replace the existing tents in evacuation sites.

“Pinapalitan na natin ‘yung tent at ilalagay na natin ‘yung mas matibay na housing, ating tinatawag na modular shelters,” he said during his briefing at the Bogo Tent City in Barangay Cogon.

The plan forms part of the government’s broader rehabilitation strategy to restore normalcy in northern Cebu, where hundreds of houses were damaged by the quake.

Evacuees in the tent city are already receiving food, water, and other essential services, according to the President, who noted that the temporary shelters have been equipped with proper sanitation and basic facilities for daily living.

Marcos said the visit aimed to make sure that all assistance reaches displaced families and to evaluate what more needs to be done as recovery transitions into rehabilitation.

Authorities said the modular shelters are expected to provide better protection against the weather and a more stable environment for evacuees while the rebuilding of permanent homes is underway.

