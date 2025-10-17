UC Webmasters grind out 1-pt win over USPF in Cesafi thriller

Ray Charles Libatog (23) and Luther Leonard (9) celebrate after grinding out a hard-fought victory against the USPF Panthers. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters found themselves in what could’ve become another disastrous night but ultimately survived a furious rally by the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, escaping with a tense 67-66 victory in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, October 16, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win came as a relief for the Webmasters, who nearly relived the heartbreak of their September 30 upset loss to the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons—the defeat that ended their unbeaten start to the season.

Riding high from their “Sanciangko Clasico” triumph over archrivals, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, the Webmasters appeared poised for another dominant win by building a commanding 22-point lead, 56-34, and maintained control for most of the game.

However, with 3:02 remaining and UC still up by 10, 65-55, complacency crept in. The Webmasters relaxed on defense, opening the door for a dramatic USPF comeback.

Paul Daniel Apolinio trimmed the deficit with a basket and a free throw, followed by back-to-back three-pointers from Redjhee Recimiento that pulled the Panthers within two, 64-66, with 37 seconds left.

Forced to foul in the closing moments, the Panthers sent UC’s Luther Leonard to the free-throw line. Leonard split his charities, giving the Webmasters a slim 67-64 cushion.

Then came the heart-stopping finish.

With just three seconds left, former USPF team captain Neon Chavez now playing for UC, committed a costly foul on Panthers sharpshooter Keaton Clyde Taburnal as the latter launched a desperate three-pointer that could have tied the game.

The pressure proved too much. Taburnal hit his first two free throws but missed the third, leaving USPF still behind by one. Apolinio secured the offensive rebound and fired a quick jumper, only for another ex-Panther—now UC’s defensive anchor—Andre Cuizon to block the shot from behind. Ray Charles Libatog grabbed the rebound as time expired, sealing the narrow win for the UC Webmasters.

A devastated Taburnal could only bury his face in his hands as UC players consoled him.

Not even the presence of nine-time PBA champion and two-time Finals MVP Arwind Santos, who made his second return as USPF assistant coach under his former collegiate teammate Paul Alelu Flores, could lift the Panthers to their second win of the season.

Taburnal led all scorers with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-15 shooting, alongside five rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal. Paulo Dalumpines added 13 points and seven assists, while Apolinio chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

For UC, Ray Charles Libatog earned Player of the Game honors after posting a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, shooting 6-of-14 from the field. Danie Boy Lapiz and rookie Carlo Salgarino contributed 10 points apiece.

The UC Webmasters improved to a 4-1 record, tying the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs for second place. The two teams will clash tomorrow, Saturday, at 5 p.m. in a marquee matchup that will determine who claims solo second as the first round of the eliminations nears its end.

