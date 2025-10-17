Marcos distributes cash, construction materials to Cebu quake victims

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., visited earthquake victims in northern Cebu on Friday, October 17, to distribute aid. It was his second visit to quake-hit areas since the 6.9 temblor hit the province on Sept. 30. | Lyle Andales

CEBU, Philippines — Cash aid and construction materials are now being distributed to families affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during his visit to Bogo City on Friday.

During his visit to the Bogo Tent City in Barangay Cogon on Friday, October 17, Marcos said government agencies, including the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), have begun distributing materials for the reconstruction of damaged houses.

Marcos added that all displaced residents now have temporary shelter, either in tents or in modular housing units currently being installed to replace makeshift tents.

He said the modular shelters are designed to provide stronger and safer living conditions for evacuees while permanent rebuilding is underway.

The President emphasized that government support is ongoing, with aid focused on providing food, water, sanitation facilities, and basic services for families affected by the temblor.

“Maayos lahat ng tao na naging biktima ay mayroon ng sinisilungan, mayroon silang kinakain, mayroon silang kinukuhanan ng tubig, mayroon silang ginagamit na toilet facilities na maayos, at lahat pa ng kung ano pa ang pangangailangan going forward ay nakapagbigay na rin tayo,” he said.

He confirmed that financial assistance has been distributed to affected households alongside relief supplies.

Marcos also acknowledged the contribution of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), led by Chairman Richard Gordon, for its quick response in setting up tents and providing relief goods to evacuees in the aftermath of the disaster.

He noted that the PRC also introduced small initiatives, such as a temporary swimming pool for children in evacuation sites, to help address mental health needs among young survivors.

“Parang maliit lang na bagay, pero hindi eh. Dahil ang mga bata, kahit papapano, talagang nayanig ang isip nila dahil sa lindol, tapos nawalan ng bahay, tapos lumipat dito. At least, nakita mo na tumatawa na naman, nagsisisigaw. Malaking bagay ‘yan para sa mental health ng ating mga kabataan,” he said.

The President reiterated that the national government will continue to monitor recovery efforts and extend further assistance as needed.

Marcos’ visit to Bogo City marked his second trip to Cebu since the earthquake, which displaced hundreds of families and caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure in northern parts of the province.

