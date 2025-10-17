CEPCA to donate chess sets, clocks to public schools for 35th anniversary

One of the highlights from last year’s CEPCA founding anniversary tournament. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) will mark its 35th founding anniversary with both competition and compassion through the 6th Boy “Chessmoso” Pestano Memorial Tatluhan Open Chess Tournament on November 9 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

As part of its milestone celebration, CEPCA will donate 35 chess clocks and 70 chess sets to 35 public schools in Cebu City, Mandaue, and Consolacion. The initiative aims to promote chess among students and strengthen grassroots development in the sport.

It’s one way for CEPCA to give back while nurturing future generations of chess players under the leadership of its long-time president, Engr. Jerry Maratas.

The anniversary tournament—one of the biggest local chess events this year—will feature three-player teams with an average ELO rating of 2050. It will be supervised by the Cebu School of Chess, headed by veteran arbiter Kevin Yap.

Over P100,000 in total prizes will be at stake, with the champion team receiving P30,000 and the Jun Olis Trophy, named after the late CEPCA founding member Apolonio “Jun” Olis Jr. The second and third placers will take home P20,000 and P10,000, respectively, while teams up to 10th place will also earn cash prizes.

Special awards will be given to the best all-ladies team, under-20 team, and top performers on each board, along with recognition for outstanding CEPCA members, seniors, and kiddies.

Last year’s tournament drew over 190 players, and this year, CEPCA expects more than a hundred participants—both members and non-members—to join the event. Those interested may contact the Cebu School of Chess for registration details.

