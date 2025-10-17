4 Cebuano youths to represent PH in U.S. adaptive sports program

The Philippine delegation for the U.S. Adaptive Sports Program. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four young athletes from Cebu will represent the Philippines in the 2025 Adaptive Sports Visitor Program organized by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA).

The two-week exchange will run from October 25 to November 8, 2025, with John Paul Maunes, founder of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS), serving as the team’s chaperone.

Participants Mae Bernadeth Loceño, Christine Mae Garces, Juliana Phyl Ginco, and Roosevelt N. Rayco Jr. will join counterparts from Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Italy, and Uruguay in activities focused on adaptive sports, leadership, and cultural exchange.

The program will take place in Utah and Idaho, featuring sessions at the National Ability Center in Park City and the Challenged Athletes Foundation in Boise. It aims to promote inclusion and leadership through sports while strengthening people-to-people ties between the U.S. and participating countries.

Loceño, 20, a physical therapy student and PADS volunteer, hopes to apply what she learns to expand adaptive sports in Cebu.

Garces, 16, a student-athlete who recovered from a knee injury, said the program motivates her to continue pursuing sports and community work. Ginco, 15, a volleyball player and young volunteer, sees the exchange as a chance to gain leadership experience.

Rayco, 19, a political science student and president of the Cebu City PWD Youth Federation, plans to use the opportunity to push for more inclusive programs for persons with disabilities.

All expenses, including travel, lodging, and meals, will be covered by the ECA through FHI 360, which implements the program. Participants will also be enrolled in a health benefits plan for the duration of the exchange.

