Rondina, Pons clinch breakthrough win in FIVB’s Beach Pro Tour

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Compostela’s volleyball pride Sisi Rondina and her partner Bernadeth Pons blanked Slovenia’s Ziva Javornik and Tajda Lovsin, 21-19, 21-9, in a round-of-32 match on Friday morning, October 17, to notch the Philippines’ first-ever Challenge-level victory in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour series at the Nuvali Sands Court by Ayala Land in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Their win came a day after losing to world-ranked Thainara Mylena Feitosa de Oliveira and Talita Simonetti of Brazil, 17-21, 16-21, in Pool G play.

It was a crucial victory for the duo, but their business isn’t finished yet. Standing in the way of Rondina and Pons is a round-of-24 match against Switzerland’s Annique Niederhauser and Menia Bentele, who are coming off an 18-21, 21-14, 16-18 loss to Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Jana Milutinovic, also on Friday.

“We’re very grateful to win our first match at the Challenge level, and we hope to sustain our run to advance further in the tournament,” said Cebuana standout Rondina.

A win over the Swiss would mean a breakthrough round-of-16 slot for Alas Pilipinas in the event hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Amid Rondina and Pons’ triumph, fellow Filipina duo Kly Orillaneda and Gen Eslapor bowed to USA’s Teegan Van Gunst and Piper Ferch, 19-21, 11-21, while Sonny Villapando and Dij Rodriguez squandered a 13-8 lead in the second set to yield to Japan’s Sakura Ito and Mayu Sawame, 18-21, 25-27, and exit the tournament, which runs until Sunday.

