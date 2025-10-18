Volleyball Friends successfully hosts pre-Batang Pinoy beach volleyball tilt

The participating pairs of the Volleyball Friends Pre-Batang Pinoy Beach Volleyball Tournament. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ten pairs battled it out in the Pre-Batang Pinoy Beach Volleyball Friendship Games 2025 on Wednesday, October 15, at Wiggy’s Beach Resort in Liloan, Cebu.

The event served as a tune-up tournament for the 2025 Batang Pinoy Games, which will take place from October 25 to 31 in General Santos City.

Participating pairs included Mandaue City A, Mandaue City B, Cebu Province A, Cebu Province B, Blocklist, Looc Volleyball Association (LVA), SSVC A, SSVC B, Santa Fe Hawod, and Volleyball Friends.

Mandaue City’s Nathan Siarez and Lorence Saholga (Team A) and Jamescarl Rustia and Dirk Enriquez (Team B) topped their respective pools in the eliminations but faltered in the semifinals.

Tournament director Calvin Cempron said the initiative aims not only to help Batang Pinoy participants sharpen their skills but also to boost the visibility of beach volleyball in Cebu.

“As iron sharpens iron, we are honored to invite young athletes with great potential to this year’s friendship games,” Cempron said. “This is an opportunity to strengthen support for Cebu pairs heading to the Batang Pinoy.”

“It’s also our way of showing our commitment to provide more spaces for beach volleyball experiences in Cebu,” he added.

Organized by Volleyball Friends as part of its community extension and corporate social responsibility efforts, the tournament seeks to help young players reach their full potential and prepare for the Batang Pinoy GenSan 2025.

