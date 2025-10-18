Bogo City prioritizes safety over speed in post-quake rebuilding — Mayor Martinez

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez speaks to reporters about the city’s ongoing post-quake recovery efforts, emphasizing that safety remains the top priority in rebuilding affected communities. /CDN Digital Photo: Lyle Andales

CEBU, Philippines — Bogo City is putting safety ahead of speed in its post-earthquake rebuilding efforts, Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez said on Friday.

She said local authorities continue to relocate families from sinkhole and fault-line areas to safer grounds following the magnitude 6.9 quake that struck northern Cebu last September 30.

Martinez said the city is currently focused on ensuring that families evacuated from danger zones, including areas near sinkholes and fault lines, are placed in safe temporary shelters while proper assessments and data gathering continue.

“As of the moment, we are trying to make sure that the victims are placed in safe areas,” she said in an interview. “We’re still getting the actual numbers of those who need to be relocated, because some were not directly affected by the quake but are living near hazardous zones.”

The city government has identified around 23,000 affected families across 29 barangays, though Martinez clarified that not all will require permanent relocation.

“I’m not sure if all families need new housing or if their houses are safe but just damaged,” she added.

Moreover, Martinez said initial relocation efforts are already underway, but permanent housing will take time.

“We are putting them in areas that are safe, but if we talk about permanent relocation, not yet. It’s very early. It’s only been two weeks since the earthquake. For now, we just want to attend to their needs and start building from there,” she said.

She added that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) is conducting more intensive data gathering to assist in long-term urban and safety planning for Bogo City.

“MGB is very helpful. They are doing more intensive data gathering so that they can help us in future planning for the city,” Martinez said.

The mayor also mentioned that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to Bogo on Friday was primarily focused on checking the welfare of families staying in the Tent City rather than policy discussions.

“I think the intent of the President’s visit was really to see the people in the tents and check their situation,” she said. “He was very grateful that the families are being attended to—not just their basic needs, but also their psychosocial needs. He was happy with everything that has been done so far.”

The President earlier commended local responders and the Philippine Red Cross for their swift and compassionate response in assisting quake victims. Marcos also inspected modular shelters in nearby San Remigio and the temporary facilities in Bogo City.

While some modular shelters have already been deployed in San Remigio, Martinez confirmed that Bogo City has made an initial request for 134 modular housing units for displaced families.

“All the requests have already been made. The President didn’t specify how many will be provided, but they will start with the initial 134 we requested, then add more,” she said.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is currently coordinating with local officials to address supply constraints for the modular units.

The magnitude 6.9 quake—one of the strongest to hit Cebu in years—displaced thousands in northern Cebu, damaging homes, schools, and key infrastructure.

