Over 7,000 waiting Cebu City seniors to finally get aid on Oct 25

THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER. Good news for the more than 7,000 Cebu City senior citizens who have been waiting to get their financial aid from the city government. Starting October 25, you will be receiving your long-delayed cash gift as announced on Thursday, October 17, by Mayor Nestor Archival. | file photo Cebu City PIO/ Allan Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 7,700 Cebu City senior citizens will finally receive their long-delayed financial assistance from the local government on October 25.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced on Thursday, October 17, that these beneficiaries have been waiting since May 2024, and have been registered and qualified since 2013.

“For months, 7,780 senior citizens have been waiting since May 2024. These are our registered and qualified beneficiaries since 2013, who should have long received their well-deserved assistance. But that wait is finally over,” Archival said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

He assured the Cebu City seniors that the payout, delayed for nearly half a year, will now push through.

“This October 25, our beloved lolos and lolas will finally receive what’s due to them. No more waiting for one year. No more uncertainty,” he added.

New guidelines under Executive Order

To institutionalize the process and prevent further delays, the mayor issued a new Executive Order establishing updated guidelines for the distribution of the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program.

The EO reiterates the city’s commitment to uphold City Ordinance No. 2453, which grants an annual P12,000 financial aid to all qualified senior citizens. The new guidelines aim to ensure a “clear, efficient, transparent, and regular mechanism” for releasing funds.

Archival said the city government remains duty-bound to uphold social services for its elderly citizens.

“It is the utmost interest of the Cebu City Government to share the fruits of its development with its constituents, especially the senior citizens who have given much to the city during the prime of their life,” the order reads.

Fund backed by new supplemental budget

The release of the long-delayed Cebu City seniors assistance was made possible following the City Council’s approval of Supplemental Budget No. 2 (SB2) earlier this month, which allocated P81.3 million for several priority programs.

Of this amount, P40.8 million was earmarked specifically for the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program, addressing the shortfall caused by an increase in the number of beneficiaries this year.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Finance, said the budget adjustment was necessary.

“We discovered that our current budget for senior citizens was no longer enough because of the increase in beneficiaries this year,” he said.

The P81.3-million SB2 also includes P40 million for asphalting and road repairs ahead of the Christmas season and Sinulog 2026, and P550,000 for new livelihood programs under the Office of the Mayor.

Tumulak said the fund came from P489 million in city savings from the third quarter, generated by cutting “unnecessary” expenses such as foreign travel and redundant projects.

Monthly vs. quarterly distribution

The city currently distributes financial assistance quarterly, with each qualified senior citizen receiving P3,000 per quarter, or P1,000 per month.

Archival earlier floated the idea of switching to a monthly payout system to promote efficiency and prevent ineligible claimants from continuing to receive aid.

“If we give it monthly, dili kayo mabug-atan ang panudlanan,” he said. Archival added that monthly releases could improve verification and eliminate ghost beneficiaries.

However, Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Senior Citizens, maintained that the quarterly payout remains more practical given the current volume of recipients, now exceeding 90,000 registered seniors.

“Before, when there were only 20,000 or 30,000 seniors, we could handle monthly distributions. But with more than 90,000 now, it’s not feasible,” Alcover explained. He said the quarterly scheme is also preferred by most senior citizens’ associations, who favor fewer trips to claim their aid.

