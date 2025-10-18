CPA seeks MGB-7 assessment for quake-hit Northern Cebu ports

Cebu Ports Authority General Manager Kit Comendador, together with other key CPA officials, met with DENR 7 Officer-in-Charge Dr. Eddie E. Llamedo, MGB-7 Geologist Ms. Josephine Aleta, and CENRO Cebu City Representative Mr. Franco C. Cedro to discuss the need for a comprehensive geological assessment in Northern Cebu ports. | Cebu Port Authority/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has asked the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region 7 to conduct a Geological Site Scoping in northern Cebu’s port areas affected by the recent earthquakes before pushing through with rehabilitation works.

CPA General Manager Kit Comendador said the assessment seeks to ensure that the rehabilitation of damaged port facilities will be guided by scientific data and expert evaluation, prioritizing the safety of the public and port users.

“It is very important that we are guided by the expertise of our colleagues from DENR, especially from the MGB-7, because there is a genuine concern that, should the hazard assessments reveal critical issues such as soil instability or the unsuitability of locations, these ports may be deemed unsafe for continued operation,” Comendador said.

He said that the assessment will not only identify geological risks but also determine whether the locations of some ports remain viable for long-term use.

“This could undermine the value of our rehabilitation efforts and, more importantly, put public safety at risk. Sayang unya ang atong i-allocate nga funds for repair and rehabilitation kung dili molungtad ang paggamit. We’d better know early, so we can look at other alternatives,” he added.

According to the CPA, the Geological Site Scoping will involve MGB-7’s technical experts assessing geotechnical stability and potential geohazards in affected port sites. The goal is to ensure that any repair or reconstruction will be built on stable ground and aligned with safety standards.

The CPA said it requested MGB’s immediate technical assistance in evaluating existing site conditions, identifying geological threats such as soil liquefaction or subsidence, and recommending appropriate mitigation measures.

Such technical guidance, Comendador said, is critical in preventing unsafe investments and protecting infrastructure in the long term, particularly for ports that serve as vital gateways for northern Cebu’s economy and inter-island transport.

The request comes as the CPA continues to assess damage in northern Cebu ports following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on September 30, and the 5.8-magnitude aftershock that shook Bogo City weeks later.

Among the affected facilities is the Port of Hagnaya in San Remigio town, a major passenger and cargo hub connecting Cebu to Bantayan Island. While the port remains operational, several adjustments were made after seawater began encroaching on portions of its docking area during high tide.

To ensure safety, the CPA temporarily suspended sea trips from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., when seawater levels peak, and implemented additional safety checks amid continuing aftershocks.

Scientists from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier attributed the flooding to coastal subsidence, a natural phenomenon where the ground sinks after a strong earthquake.

The CPA assured the public that operations at Hagnaya Port and other northern Cebu ports will continue under close monitoring while awaiting the results of MGB-7’s geological scoping.

