Joel Garganera wins Comelec disqualification case for lack of merit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) First Division has dismissed the disqualification case filed against City Councilor Joel Garganera, ruling that the petition was filed “out of time and lacked merit.”

In a resolution dated October 17, the Comelec First Division denied the Petition for Disqualification, affirming that the complaint was not the proper remedy to question Garganera’s eligibility under the three-term limit rule.

“We DENY the Petition for Disqualification,” the Commission stated. “The Petition is dismissible for being an improper remedy and for having been filed out of time.”

The case stemmed from a petition filed by Casmero Mahilum, a resident of Barangay Talamban, on April 3, 2025, claiming that Garganera violated the constitutional three-term limit for local legislators when he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 local elections.

However, the Comelec First Division ruled that any petition to deny due course or cancel a COC must be filed within 25 days from its submission. Garganera filed his COC on October 8, 2024, which meant the petition should have been filed no later than November 4, 2024.

Since Mahilum’s complaint was lodged five months late, the Commission held it was dismissible on procedural grounds.

Ruling on the merits

Despite this, the Comelec said it also examined the case on the merits “to fully thresh out the issue.”

The Commission cited Section 8, Article X of the 1987 Constitution and Section 43(b) of the Local Government Code, which limit elective local officials to three consecutive terms in the same position.

For the three-term limit rule to apply, the Comelec explained, two conditions must concur:

The official must have been elected for three consecutive terms; and

The official must have fully served those three consecutive terms.

While Garganera had indeed been elected three times, the Commission found that he did not fully serve his 2019–2022 term, as his assumption to office was delayed following a disqualification case involving other councilors.

Garganera was only proclaimed on July 16, 2019, and took his oath the next day, after the Comelec disqualified two winning councilors—Sisinio Andales and Alvin Arcilla—for exceeding their term limits.

“The fact that the gap was relatively brief does not negate its legal significance,” the resolution read. “The length of interruption is immaterial; what is controlling is the involuntary nature of the severance.”

With this finding, the Comelec concluded that Garganera’s tenure from 2019 to 2022 cannot be considered a full term, thereby exempting him from the three-term limit rule.

“Having failed to satisfy the twin requisites of election to and full service of three consecutive terms, Respondent cannot be deemed ineligible for re-election in the 2025 NLE,” the decision stated.

The First Division thus ordered the dismissal of the petition for being both “an improper remedy and without merit.”

‘God is good’

The ruling was first shared publicly by Lawyer Aliko Garganera, the councilor’s daughter and legal counsel, who handled the case.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, October 18, she wrote:

“Papa’s disqualification case dismissed by COMELEC First Division—Salamat sa Ginoo sa Iyang pagkamaayo sa amoa sukad-sukad. We had to prepare our Verified Answer for the disqualification case filed against Papa at the height of the 2025 local elections, but I thank the LORD for granting us the wisdom and strength to endure and overcome. Salamat pud sa pagsalig sa akong parents sa ako-a. All glory to God!”

Councilor Garganera, in a message to reporters, expressed gratitude and pride in his daughter.

“God is good. Proud of my lawyer daughter,” he said.

Background of the case

Mahilum’s complaint accused Garganera of violating the constitutional prohibition on holding a fourth consecutive term as a Cebu City councilor.

He argued that Garganera’s delayed assumption in 2019 did not constitute an interruption and that his three consecutive wins—2016, 2019, and 2022—already completed the maximum allowable terms.

In contrast, Garganera maintained that his late proclamation and oath-taking in July 2019 broke the continuity of his service, effectively resetting his term count.

Former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia earlier backed Garganera, citing jurisprudence that supports delayed proclamations as legitimate interruptions.

“How do you define an interruption? It’s when you do not serve the full term from June 30 to June 30. Garganera only took his oath on July 17, 2019. So clearly, there was an interruption,” Garcia said in a previous interview.

The Comelec’s ruling effectively upholds this interpretation.

