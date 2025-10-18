Bogo sinkholes smaller, less risky than San Remigio’s — DRRMO

The sinkhole in Barangay La Purisima Concepcion (LPC), Bogo City, Cebu that appeared after the strong aftershock on October 13. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local disaster officials in Bogo City, northern Cebu confirmed the presence of several sinkholes following last month’s 6.9-magnitude earthquake but said the formations are smaller and less dangerous than those discovered in San Remigio.

Bogo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) Head Rex Ygot explained that while some of the Bogo City sinkholes have slightly expanded since they were first observed, none have reached the same scale or severity as those found in San Remigio, where larger ground collapses were earlier reported following the earthquake.

He said the formations in Bogo remain relatively smaller and less critical, though they are being closely monitored for further changes.

One of the sinkholes was found in a yard in Barangay La Purisima Concepcion, but no houses were damaged, Ygot said.

He said that at least five barangays — La Purisima Concepcion, Udlot, Cogon, Libertad, Nailon, and other nearby areas — have reported sinkholes, which have since been cordoned off to keep residents at a safe distance.

“Gipang-cordon na, gitabangan na pud sa barangay kay pag-inspect sa MGB (Mines and Geosciences Bureau), naghatag na gyud og advisory nga mu-step back na gyud ang mga taw 20 meters gikan sa buak sa sinkhole,” he said.

He also added that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) is still finalizing its report and has yet to release specific measurements or classifications for the newly discovered Bogo City sinkholes.

Relocation for residents near sinkholes

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez said the local government is currently verifying the number of residents who may need relocation, particularly those living near identified sinkholes and fault lines.

“Yung iba, although hindi naman sila directly kasama sa mga napinsala dun sa earthquake, merong mga areas na na nakita natin right after the assessment na living near the sinkholes, living near the faultlines. So parang kinukuha natin yung actual na mga numbers talaga ng mga kailangan talaga nating ilikas ‘dun sa mga tinitirhan nila,” she said.

She explained that temporary relocation is ongoing while the city searches for permanent resettlement areas.

Martinez added that the second MGB team arrived in Bogo on October 12 to conduct a more detailed investigation after the first team completed its initial survey.

The new group is expected to stay for around 10 days to collect data that will guide planning and relocation efforts for those affected by the Bogo City sinkholes.

The city government said it will wait for the MGB’s final report before making further recommendations or declaring additional danger zones.

