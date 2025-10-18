No storm signal in Cebu as Ramil moves away — Pagasa

A rainy Wednesday morning woke up Cebuanos within Metro Cebu on June 19, 2024. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu will remain free from tropical cyclone wind signals even as rains continue over the weekend due to Tropical Storm Ramil (international name: Fengshen), the state weather bureau said Saturday.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas, said Ramil’s circulation is affecting parts of the Visayas, but its center is already too far to trigger wind warnings in Cebu.

“Remote na kaayo nga maka-signal ta. Karon nilagpas naman siya sa Northern Samar padung na sa Bicol, so layo na gyud,” Quiblat said in an interview with reporters on October 18.

READ: Ramil to bring heavy rains to Catanduanes, 9 other areas on Oct. 18

(The possibility of placing Cebu under a storm signal is now very remote. Ramil has passed Northern Samar and is now headed for Bicol, so its now far from were we are.)

Rains to continue until Sunday

However, Cebu residents can still expect cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms through Sunday as the outer rainbands of Ramil continue to bring light to moderate rains, occasionally heavy in some areas.

“Yes, naa siyay effect for Cebu but mao ni siya ang nasinati nato ron hangtod ugma — cloudy skies, light to moderate occasional heavy rains, scattered na pag-ulan. Pero kasagaran ana kay light to moderate ra,” Quiblat explained.

(Yes, it has an effect for Cebu and this is what we are experiencing right now until tomorrow – cloudy skies, light to moderate occassional heavy rains, scattered rains. But mostly, it will be light to moderate.)

He added that improved weather conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon as the storm moves further away from the Visayas and crosses Northern Luzon.

“Hangtod ugma pa ni ang pag-ulan, siguro sa hapon improving na. Magsugod na ugma sa hapon ang improved weather condition,” he said.

(Rains will continue tomorrow, but weather condition may already improve in the afternoon. Improved weather condition will already start tomorrow afternoon.)

Storm path and forecast

As of 3 a.m. on Saturday, Pagasa said the center of Tropical Storm Ramil was located 315 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon (13.1°N, 126.9°E), packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph while moving westward at 20 kph.

The storm is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday evening, then cross Isabela or Aurora Province by Sunday before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Monday, October 20.

Cebu weather outlook

Pagasa’s regional forecast shows that Cebu and most parts of the Visayas will continue to experience light to moderate winds from the southwest to south, with slight to moderate coastal seas.

Saturday (Oct. 18): Cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms, 25°C–31°C

Sunday (Oct. 19): Cloudy skies with rainshowers, improving by afternoon, 26°C–29°C

Monday (Oct. 20): Fair weather, partly cloudy skies, 25°C–32°C

Advisory

While the chance of a storm signal in Cebu is now “very remote,” Pagasa advised residents to remain vigilant against localized flooding and landslides due to occasional heavy rains. Fisherfolk and small sea vessels were also urged to take caution when navigating coastal waters.

“Layo na gyud ang bagyo, pero magbantay gihapon ta sa mga localized thunderstorm ug pag-ulan,” Quiblat reminded.

Tropical Storm Ramil is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday, after bringing heavy rains over parts of Bicol, Northern Samar, and Northern Luzon over the weekend.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP