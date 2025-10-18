Toledo City: Snatcher nabbed after brief chase; stolen necklace recovered

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old motorcycle rider was arrested by Toledo City police after a brief chase on Friday, October 17, for allegedly snatching a woman’s gold necklace worth P35,000.

But his alleged cohort and motorcycle backrider managed to flee.

The snatching incident happened in Brgy. Dumlog and was reported to police at around 6:05 p.m. by the 56-year-old victim from Brgy. Calongcalong, also in Toledo City.

Based on the victim’s description, authorities were able to locate the two suspects, who remained in Brgy. Dumlog, at around 6:10 p.m.

Law enforcers managed to arrest the motorcycle rider, who was identified as Albert Badayos of Brgy. Linao in Talisay City, after a brief chase. They also recovered the stolen necklace. But Badayos’ backrider escaped after he jumped from the motorcycle and fled.

The victim identified Badayos as the one who snatched her necklace when she saw him at the police station.

Badayos is currently detained at Toledo City Police Station while the police prepare for the filing of robbery charge against him.

A follow-up operation is also underway to locate his accomplice.

