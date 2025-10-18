Rainy weekend in Cebu, better weather expected Monday

(PNA file photo by Robert Alfiler)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu residents can expect cloudy skies and scattered rains through Sunday as Tropical Storm Ramil (international name: Fengshen) continues to move across Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas, said the ongoing rains in Cebu are part of the storm’s outer rainbands, though its center remains far from the island.

Quiblat, however, clarified that no tropical cyclone warning signal is expected to be raised in Cebu as Ramil has already moved past Northern Samar and is now heading toward the Bicol Region and Northern Luzon.

Rainy weekend, improving by Monday

According to PAGASA’s forecast, rains will persist over Cebu and other parts of the Visayas until Sunday, particularly in the morning and early afternoon.

However, improving weather conditions are expected by late Sunday afternoon as the storm moves out of the region and heads for the Philippine Sea.

The tropical storm is forecast to make two landfalls, first in Catanduanes on Saturday evening and then in Aurora or Isabela by Sunday, before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Monday, October 20.

Summary forecast for Cebu:

Saturday (Oct. 18): Cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms

Sunday (Oct. 19): Cloudy skies, scattered rains, improving late afternoon

Monday (Oct. 20): Partly cloudy, fair weather expected

Tuesday–Wednesday (Oct. 21–22): Mostly fair, slight chance of isolated rainshowers

