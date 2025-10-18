Liloan: Woman nabbed for alleged illegal swertres operations

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 49-year-old woman from Liloan, Cebu landed in jail after she was nabbed for her alleged involvement in illegal swertres operations.

Police identified the suspect as Ralen Seballo, a resident of Purok Talong in Barangay Catarman.

Seballo, who according to reports worked as a swertres collector to support her needs, was nabbed Friday night by intelligence unit personnel of the Liloan Municipal Police Station.

Law enforcers also confiscated a tally sheet containing several three-digit number combinations, a ballpen, and P385 believed to be proceeds from the illegal numbers game.

Seballo is currently at the detention facility of the Liloan Municipal Police Station while police prepare for the filing of a complaint for the violation of Republic Act No. 9287, which penalizes illegal numbers games.

Police said that Seballo’s arrest should serve as a warning to others who are also involved in illegal gambling and who are operating within their area of responsibility.

