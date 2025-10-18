M4.2 aftershock strikes Bogo City, Cebu Saturday afternoon

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Bogo City, Cebu at 12:59 p.m. today, October 18, according to Phivolcs. The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located 18 km south 31° west of Bogo City.

CEBU, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Bogo City, northern Cebu, on Saturday afternoon, October 18.

This is another jolt in the series of tremors that have shaken the region since the deadly 6.9-magnitude quake last month.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor occurred at 12:59 p.m., with its epicenter located 18 kilometers south 31° west of Bogo City at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

Saturday’s tremor adds to the string of aftershocks that have rattled northern Cebu over the past weeks.

Just three days earlier, on October 15, two successive aftershocks measuring magnitude 4.6 and 4.3 also struck Bogo City only three minutes apart.

Phivolcs recorded Intensity III shaking in Villaba, Leyte, and Intensity II in Cebu City, Tabuelan, and Isabel, Leyte. Mild tremors were also felt in Kawayan, Biliran, and Talisay City, Cebu.

Since the magnitude 6.9 quake on September 30, seismologists have recorded over 12,000 aftershocks, most of them too weak to be felt.

Phivolcs earlier confirmed that the ongoing tremors originate from the Bogo Bay Fault, a previously unmapped fault system that runs across northern Cebu and triggered the destructive September 30 earthquake.

DOST–Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said the fault continues to release residual stress energy from the main shock, a process that can last for weeks or months.

“Aftershocks are the Earth’s natural adjustment process. Generally, their frequency and strength decline over time, although some can still be strong,” Bacolcol explained in a previous interview.

He noted that the strongest possible aftershocks could reach up to magnitude 5.9, one degree lower than the main quake, but emphasized that the likelihood of another major earthquake remains low.

The September 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake was the strongest to hit Cebu in recent history, killing at least 70 people, injuring more than 1,000, and displacing over 400,000 residents across northern Cebu.

Authorities continue to monitor landslide-prone and subsided areas, particularly in coastal barangays of Bogo, Daanbantayan, and San Remigio, where several communities remain temporarily evacuated.

Phivolcs and the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) have advised residents to remain alert for aftershocks but avoid panic.

“These are expected events following a major quake,” Bacolcol earlier said. “The ground is still stabilizing, but the trend shows that aftershocks are weakening and becoming less frequent.”

