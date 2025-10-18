Philhealth urged to increase hospital bills coverage

| File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Senator Bam Aquino has urged the Department of Health (DOH) to mandate a larger share of hospital bills covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and for the agency to launch a massive information campaign of the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program.

During a recent hearing on the DOH budget by the Committee on Finance, Aquino also urged Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa to immediately publish a comprehensive list of hospitals offering the ZBB coverage and to establish clear and easy-to-understand guidelines for citizens to access the program to ease the financial healthcare burden of poor Filipinos.

In a statement, Aquino, who serves as Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, said that the lack of public awareness is a primary hurdle in the program’s implementation.

He said that if the public knew about ZBB, it would reduce the need for citizens to queue at the offices of legislators to seek financial assistance for medical their expenses.

Senator Bam Aquino speaks during the budget hearing with the Department of Health. | Contributed photo

Aquino also highlighted the urgency for effective public communication, stating that many Filipinos remain unaware of the government support currently available to them.

“Kutob ko po hindi ito alam ng taong bayan. I don’t think they know this is available to them already. My first suggestion: sana po i-publish ninyo na po. May mga communications group naman ho kayo. Ano yung hospital na may Zero Balance Billing, paano maka-avail ng Zero Balance Billing. Unang-una, gusto ho natin na mga kababayan natin may mga hospital na mapupuntahan na wala silang babayaran. I think that’s really the first,” Aquino said.

Aquino added that the current system is inefficient and deeply unfair to patients seeking care.

“Palipat-lipat po yung pasyente. Kawawa po talaga. Pangalawa, yung kawawa rin po ay pipila talaga sa mga opisina namin. And if there’s a mother fund that we can draw upon to support our countrymen, popondohan po namin ’yan, lalakihan po namin ’yan. But it shouldn’t be that healthcare will only be received kung meron kang kilala. Yun ho yung ayaw namin. Ayaw ko na makakakuha ka lang ng healthcare dahil may kilala. Dapat dahil Pilipino ka, makakakuha ka ng tulong,” he said.

Hospital bills

Aquino also advocated for greater transparency from hospitals at the point of admission. He suggested that patients should be immediately and clearly informed of their options before bills begin to accumulate.

“Yung isang suggestion ko para rin po malinaw: kapag inadmit po sila, sapat at klaro rin po doon sa hospital—‘Ma’am, kung gusto niyo po ng libre, ito ang mga patakaran.’ Because ang nangyayari, yung bill comes later at nagkakagulatan. Posible po kasi lumobo yan eh. But I’m sure if more of our countrymen knew na may option na libre—which I think is very mahalaga po yan—marami pong pipili ng option na libre. And I think right now yung information ay hindi po malinaw,” he said.

Moreover, Aquino is pushing for “substantial” financial certainty from PhilHealth for members who opt against shared accommodations. He argued that the current benefit packages—such as the P27,000 or P34,000 limits—are insufficient.

“Sa mga kababayan natin na hindi mag-shared accommodation, hinahanap po nila sa PhilHealth tulong na substantial—hindi lang po ₱27,000 or ₱34,000—pero sana a certainty na may porsyento ng bill ko na kayang kargahin ng PhilHealth. Whether I’m in a private room in a government hospital or I’m in a private hospital, yung assurance,” he added.

Online tracker

To further improve access and resource management, Aquino proposed that the DOH create a real-time online tracker showing ZBB bed availability in government and local government-run hospitals.

He said that doing this would not only guide patients to available facilities but would also provide lawmakers the needed data to identify funding gaps and allocate resources to expand the program.

“I would suggest ‘pag pinublish niyo na, DOH Region 3 hospital, 1,000 beds ang zero balance billing, private hospital, 50 beds ang zero balance billing, para alam ng tao. Tapos may tracker [pa kayo] nakikita niyo online. Nakikita niyo kung napupuno ba yung mga shared accommodation o hindi. [para] Alam rin ng tao saan siya pupunta and tayo rin namomonitor. Popondohan natin para dumami yung beds,” he said.

Secretary Herbosa has expressed his support to Aquino’s recommendations, saying that these align with the DOH’s ongoing efforts to enhance access to Universal Healthcare.

