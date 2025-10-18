Cebu City buy-bust: Liquid marijuana, kush worth P890K seized in Brgy. Hipodromo

Authorities arrested a 26-year-old suspect during a buy-bust operation along Camiguin Road in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City early on Saturday, October 18. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities confiscated liquid marijuana and marijuana kush worth at least P890,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City early on Saturday morning, October 18.

The operation, carried out past 2 a.m., was launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in coordination with the Mabolo Police Station.

This led to the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect known as alias “Harvey,” a jobless resident of Barangay Mabolo.

Seized items

During the buy-bust, authorities seized 27 yellow-orange disposable vapes believed to contain liquid marijuana; along with 16 vape cartridges; two blue and two violet disposable vapes; and one orange disposable vape with similar content. The total estimated value of the seized liquid marijuana reached P859,200.

Operatives also recovered two glass containers with suspected marijuana kush weighing about 25 grams and valued at around P30,000.

Other confiscated items included the buy-bust money, a cellphone, packaging materials, a motorcycle, and other non-drug evidence.

All seized items were turned over to the PDEA-7 Regional Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

Case buildup

According to PDEA-7, the arrest stemmed from a two-week case buildup based on information coming from a confidential informant.

Investigators also learned that the suspect is able to dispose five to ten vapes containing liquid marijuana each week to call center agents working in Cebu City’s business districts.

Alias “Harvey” remains at the PDEA–7’s detention facility while a complaint for selling illegal drugs, a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, is being prepared for filing against him.

PDEA-7 said that Saturday’s buy-bust operation forms part of their intensified campaign against the sale and distribution of marijuana-laced vape products, which is becoming popular among young professionals in Cebu.

