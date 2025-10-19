Cebu’s dual topnotcher: Dr. Jorel Tangpuz shares why cramming is not for him

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Topping a board exam once is a feat that many would feel proud of, but imagine doing it twice.

Dr. Jorel Franco Antone Tangpuz just did that.

In 2019, he placed 5th in the Nursing Licensure Examination (NLE), and six years later, he earned the 4th spot in the October 2025 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE).

This makes him one of the very few individuals who topped two national board exams.

“You only take the board exam once if you pass. I just felt that it’s a really good opportunity to at least try to top it,” he said.

For Dr. Tangpuz, his success was not built on ‘all-nighters’ and cramming. He said that cramming just does not work for him.

“Every time I crammed, all the information just disappeared right after the exam,” he shared.

Instead, he relied on consistency and the use of strategy; studying smarter in a way that really worked for him.

Strategic learning

Dr. Tangpuz shared that he spent 10-months of studying leading to the board examinations but his preparations started the day he entered medical school.

He developed his study habits in January 2025 while he was still in his post graduate internship. He recalled that he studied almost every single day.

Dr. Jorel Franco Antone Tangpuz – Top 4 in the October 2025 Physicians Licensure Examination. | Contributed photo

“Being able to start was a really big advantage. I didn’t feel too much pressure anymore, because the way I saw it, I reviewed the majority of the material for the board exam,” he said.

He also enrolled in two review centers because he believed that it was really helpful especially on their question banks.

Barely watching the lectures, he relied heavily on practice questions and what really worked for him was the use of flashcards.

He had been using a flashcard app called Anki even before the review season for the boards started, way back in his undergraduate days.

“I made flashcards like crazy, I didn’t take a lot of days off. For me, I attribute that to the need for active learning,” he said.

He shared that in medical school, he probably made at around 40,000 flashcards which he also shared with his classmates.

One month prior the board examination, he banked on 200-300 practice questions a day.

For him, “Being able to review the flashcards single day, utilizing space repetition and active learning, and then doing a lot of practice questions, I think those are the things that made a huge impact.”

It was about studying with a purpose – one card and one question at a time.

From nursing to medicine

Dr. Tangpuz finished his Doctor of Medicine at the Cebu Institute of Medicine but before that, he took up a nursing program.

Dr. Jorel Franco Antone Tangpuz in his medschool uniform at Cebu Institude of Medicine. | Contributed photo

He took his undergraduate degree of BS Nursing at the Cebu Normal University and finished it in 2019.

He said the course gave him valuable exposure to direct patient care.

Although nursing would fit perfectly as pre-med course, he believed that it was only advantageous at some point.

“Nursing for me provided some level of advantage especially in Pharmacology, but it did not help me much in other subjects,” he said.

If he were asked what was the best pre-med course, he would answer none.He explained, “Medical school is a different beast compared what I have ever encountered before.”

After the topping the boards for Nursing in 2019, he recalled that he initially wasn’t certain about pursuing medicine.Then, he felt like there was something in his heart that urged him to do so.

“Something in my heart just felt like, I should pursue medical school. Inside, I just felt there was a passion to learn something more, to pursue becoming a physician,” he shared.

But what actually pushed him to take that leap was the influence of a person who inspired him early on and a dream that he shared with his mother, Consuelo.

A teacher’s touch and a shared dream

There were two things that helped him realize the need to pursue medicine.

One was his high school teacher, Dr. Martinez, who was also a physician.

“She inspired me in a lot of ways and changed my life in so many ways,” Dr. Tangpuz said.

He recalled that when he was hospitalized back in the day, the teacher showed him care by staying by his side, sending him letters, and constantly encouraging him to get well.

Her kindness and empathy showed him what it truly means to care for others.“When I saw what she did to me, I wanted to do that to other people. That’s why I wanted to be a doctor,” Dr. Tangpuz said.

But it wasn’t just his teacher’s influence that pushed him toward medicine. He also did it for his mother.

Dr. Tangpuz took up medicine on his mother’s behalf.

Dr. Jorel Franco Antone Tangpuz together with his parents. | Contributed photo

“My mom grew up in poverty. Even though she wanted to study medicine, she couldn’t and in a sense, I wanted to do it for her,” he said.

For aspiring physicians

“When you choose, choose the one you can imagine yourself doing for the rest of your life,” he said.

For Dr. Tangpuz, whatever profession you choose , it should also be your way of giving service to the Lord.

Moreover, he reminded people that no profession is superior than the other and that every job is noble.

So, whatever your heart desires, Dr. Tangpuz wants you to pursue it.

In his internship, Dr. Tangpuz experience firsthand work as a physician. | Contributed photo

“If you feel, if you think, that your ability is compatible to be a doctor, then go for it,” he said.

He also shared a few tips for the next board takers.

“Utilize active learning and space repetition because you don’t want to go the boards and forget everything.”

As a person who never sees cramming as an option, he reminded everyone to get a good night sleep and manage time effectively.

“Being able to build your independent capacity for learning is very valuable going to the boards,” he shared.

Everything falls into place if you work hard for it.

Dr. Tangpuz is proof that success is not built overnight, but through consistency and the use of strategy.