CABC’s 3rd Boysen Cup tips off Sunday

Organizers of the CABC 3rd Boysen Cup pose for a group photo. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) is set to wrap up its 2025 season with the 3rd Boysen Cup, which tips off Sunday, October 19, at the Game Changer in Mandaue City.

Six teams composed of licensed Cebuano architects under the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) will battle for the title in this year-end tournament.

CABC recently concluded its 7th Corporate Cup last September, and now a new round of competition awaits—led by defending champion Healthy Home.

During the press conference on Saturday, organizers announced that Healthy Home will retain its top five players as a champion’s privilege, while the rest of the teams can choose their starting five before participating in the main draft.

A total of 118 licensed architects will be drafted into six teams.

“This is not just about basketball but about strengthening connections and building camaraderie. Let’s make this year’s Boysen Cup memorable,” said Miggy Aparri, Boysen Paints’ assistant area manager for Cebu.

Also present during the press conference were CABC co-chairmen Paolo Alberto and Oliver Tan, who detailed the format for the season-ending event.

ROUND-ROBIN FORMAT

Tan said the tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing directly to the semifinals. The bottom four teams will play in a knockout quarterfinal round, while the semifinals, finals, and battle-for-third will also be do-or-die matches.

“First time mahitabo nga puro knockout ang playoffs para manunga gyud tanan. First time pud nga ang champion last year, intact ilang top players,” said Alberto.

Healthy Home’s core five include Mito Parba, Ferdinand Tiro, Mark Paradero, Dex Caadan, and Ryan Pepito.

Rounding out the field are Virtuoso, Knoxout, Nation, Titan, and Color Series.

The opening ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. tomorrow. The first two teams to complete their lineups will square off in the tournament’s opening game.

