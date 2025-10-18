Free funeral services law a victory for the poor – Frasco

Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco. | Facebook photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The lapse of Republic Act No. 12309 or the “Free Funeral Services Act” into a law marks a significant milestone in expanding access to social welfare for poor and indigent Filipinos, according to Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco.

“This law is not only about free funeral services,” Frasco said. “It is about lifting a heavy burden from families who are already suffering and reaffirming our shared humanity especially in the most difficult moments.”

Frasco acted as the principal author of the legislation through House Bill No. 102, with its counterpart Senate Bill No. 2965.

The “Funeral Services Act” lapsed into law on September 28.

“This is a victory for the Filipino people,” Frasco in a statement. “A victory that honors life by dignifying death.”

Free funeral services

The law mandates the provision of free funeral services to poor and indigent families, as well as to individuals affected by calamities, disasters, and other emergencies who are unable to afford dignified funeral rites.

“Death comes to all, but dignity should not be reserved for the few,” Frasco said.

“Every Filipino, regardless of income or circumstance, deserves a dignified farewell. This law ensures that compassion, and not cost, defines how we treat the dead,” he added.

Frasco, who first introduced the proposal through House Bill No. 102 on June 30, 2022, initially sought to regulate funeral costs to protect grieving families from exorbitant fees. The Bill was later on expanded into a comprehensive social justice initiative to ensure that all Filipinos, regardless of social or economic status, are afforded dignity in death.

After careful refinement in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the measure evolved into a landmark piece of social legislation providing free funeral services for those most in need.

Frasco said that the “Free Funeral Services Act” underscores his continued commitment to prioritize the welfare of the poor and his belief that government must respond to human needs with compassion and equity.

