Supreme Court institutionalizes electronic, regionalized bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has institutionalized electronic and regionalized bar examinations as the standard mode of admission into legal practice.

In a statement on Friday, the high court said the SC en banc approved the 2025 Proposed Amendments to Rule 138 of the Rules of Court, or Amended Rules, in a resolution dated August 12, 2025.

The SC noted that the Amended Rules are the product of an “extensive study” done by the Subcommittee on the Admission to the Bar, chaired by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.

“Under the Amended Rules, the bar examinations will be conducted electronically through a secure and reliable assessment platform. The examinations will be administered in English and will be uniform for all examinees,” the SC said.

The SC added that the bar examinees must answer the questions personally, while separate guidelines may be issued by the Bar Chairperson for those with special needs.

The high court emphasized that the “Amended Rules promote a policy of inclusiveness, fairness, and non-discrimination, and ensure integrity, efficiency, and the technology-driven administration of the bar examinations.”

It also noted that the examinations will be held for three days in September at designated local testing centers across the country. The examinations will be covered by the following subjects:

First Day

Morning: Political and Public International Law

Afternoon: Commercial and Taxation Law

Second Day

Morning: Civil Law and Land Titles and Deeds

Afternoon: Labor Law and Social Legislation

Third Day:

Morning: Criminal Law

Afternoon: Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics, with Practical Exercises

The SC, through Bar Bulletin No. 1 dated October 16, has scheduled next year’s examinations on September 6,9, and 13. It noted that the examinations will have 20-essay type questions, with each question numbered separately, and answers will be graded zero percent to one hundred percent or five percent per question.

The SC previously said that the 2025 Bar examinations, held last September 7, 10, and 14, made history for recording the largest number of test finishers with 11,425 examinees.

It added that out of 13,193 admitted applicants, this year’s exams also saw the highest first-day turnout of 11,437 examinees.

