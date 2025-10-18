CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats end UCLM’s streak with stunning win

The CIT-U Junior Wildcats during their September 20, 2025 game against the UC Baby Webmasters. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats ended the winning streak of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters with a 74-67 victory in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Saturday, October 18.

The Junior Wildcats not only stunned the favored Webmasters but also snapped their three-game winning streak to improve to two wins and two losses while also ending their own skid.

Keiff Suarez powered CIT-U with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, adding two assists while shooting 7-of-17 from the field in 31 minutes of play.

Jero Rosellosa chipped in 14 points and four steals, while Randel Mendaros contributed 12 points and five rebounds.

For UCLM, Wade Adam Luche tallied 17 points with three boards. Dan Mitchell Ferraren and Isaiah Pelegria added 13 points apiece as the Webmasters absorbed their second loss in five games.

UCLM squandered a 12-point advantage, 59-47, early in the final period after CIT-U launched a furious rally capped by a 10-point run late in the third quarter.

CIT-U entered the payoff period just two points behind, 59-61, before completely turning the tables in their favor.

The Junior Wildcats took full advantage of UCLM’s 28 turnovers, outscoring them 39-16 in points off miscues. CIT-U’s bench also delivered, outscoring their counterparts 32-28.

ESTORBA ERUPTS FOR 29 PTS

Earlier, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons defeated the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 86-69.

The Dragons’ Louie Jay Estorba put on a dazzling 29-point performance to lead his team to their third win in four games, extending their winning streak to three while handing DBTC their third straight loss.

Estorba also collected five rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Kenneth Fuller had an all-around outing with 18 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block.

Mart Justine Parilla and Mohammad Dimaporo added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for CEC.

Daniel Cerilles Jr. led the Greywolves with 22 points in a losing effort.

