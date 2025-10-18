Close to 500 Opascor officials, employees want to leave ALU-TUCP

File photo: Over a hundred workers, retirees, and shareholders of the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR) called for Lawyer Tomas Riveral, the chief executive officer, to step down and vacate his position in this photo taken on September 17, 2024.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Close to 500 officials and employees of the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR) have expressed their desire to disaffiliate from the Associated Labor Union – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) citing ‘deteriorating’ relations.

Around 38 supervisory and 410 rank-and-file employees made the decision after they also accused ALU-TUCP of the alleged failure to provide adequate and satisfactory services to OPASCOR Local 1 Union and the Associated Professional, Supervisory, Office Technical Employees Union (APSOTEU).

“The deteriorating relationship between ALU-TUCP and APSOTEU is no longer conducive to a productive and harmonious partnership, and continuing such affiliation may further endanger industrial peace between the Union and OPASCOR Management,” read part of a resolution that APSOTEU passed on September 30, 2025.

The board resolution was signed by Union President Vivencio Ybañez Jr. and Vice President Marina Villaber, among others.

ALU-TUCP is yet to issue a statement on the matter as of this writing.

Disaffiliate from ALU-TUCP

In the same board resolution, APSOTEU said that there is now a strong clamor “to sever ties and disaffiliate from ALU-TUCP.”

The group also wanted their Collective Bargaining Agreement with OPASCOR revoked, “insofar as the participation of ALU-TUCP is concerned.” They wanted a new CBA directly executed with OPASCOR containing the same terms and conditions, and one that will already exclude the Union.

Moreover, they wanted all dues and other funds covered by the CBA to go directly to APSOTEU to exclusively benefit their members.

Also, the group wanted to register under a new name and draft and ratify new by-laws to reflect its independence, autonomy and self-governance.

Severing ties with the Union

APSOTEU members alleged that ALU-TUCP failed to provide them with much needed services like labor relations assistance, legal services, training support, social amelioration programs, and access to educational seminars.

In a statement, they alleged that they were required to contribute the highest amount of union dues among the local unions affiliated with the ALU-TUCP Federation. Each employees are deducted between P390 – P500 per month as federation dues.

“Despite our huge union dues, we could not recall receiving any assistance from the Federation (ALU) during the pandemic and during this time when the company is facing stiff competition and a reduced volume of cargoes,” read part of the statement released by OPASCOR Local 1 Union and APSOTEL.

Aside from this, they also despised and renounced the act of ALU-TUCP of filing a Notice of Strike against Opascor without prior consultation with APSOTEU members.

They also alleged that on August 14, 2025, ALU-TUCP sent a letter to OPASCOR “containing statements intended to discredit OPASCOR.” Copies of said letter were also sent to the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) and the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

“…These actions have caused severe damage to OPASCOR, a company owned by its employees who are members of the union, and have undermined the stability and integrity of the Union-Management relationship,” read part of the board resolution.

