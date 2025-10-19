Ukraine seeks to renew sisterhood ties, strengthen trade with Cebu

Yuliia Fediv, the first resident Ambassador of Ukraine to the Philippines, answers questions from members of the media in Cebu during her visit to the island province on October 16, 2025. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ukrainian government seeks to renew its sisterhood ties with Cebu as it expands bilateral cooperation on trade, agriculture, and digital innovation across Southeast Asia.

Yuliia Fediv, the first resident Ambassador of Ukraine to the Philippines, recently made her first official visit to Cebu last week.

She was accompanied by Ukraine’s partner in Cebu, Curtis Vincent Go, and representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines.

During her visit, Fediv met with provincial and city officials such as Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

Their discussions included a proposal to reestablish sister-city and sister-province partnerships that have been on hold since Crimea’s annexation by Russia in 2014.

“We only have one existing sister-province agreement between Cebu and Crimea from 2010, but that cooperation was suspended after the annexation,” Fediv said. “That’s why we’re working to build a new network of sister cities between Ukraine and the Philippines, and Cebu is our main partner in this initiative.”

The Ukrainian government is also looking at linking Cebu province with the Chernivtsi region, located in western Ukraine, and Cebu City with Chernivtsi City itself.

Similar arrangements are also being considered for Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town with other Ukrainian cities, the envoy said.

“Both Cebu and Chernivtsi share strong tourism industries, a focus on smart-city solutions, and a drive to improve social services and healthcare. These are areas where cooperation can flourish,” explained Fediv.

The visit to Cebu is part of a series of provincial engagements by the Ukrainian Embassy in Manila, which opened in 2024.

Fediv said these regional visits aim to decentralize diplomacy, encouraging direct partnerships between local governments, businesses, and cultural institutions.

“One of our main priorities is to go beyond national-level relations and connect regions and communities directly,” Fediv said. “When cooperation starts from the ground up, it becomes more sustainable and meaningful.”

Ukraine aims to deepen economic ties with the Philippines through agriculture, technology, and creative industries.

The two governments are finalizing a Joint Commission on Trade and Investment and a memorandum of understanding on agriculture between the Department of Agriculture and Ukraine’s Ministry of Economics, Ecology, and Agriculture.

Known as Europe’s “breadbasket,” Ukraine exports wheat and sunflower oil to the Philippines, but Fediv said the trade volume remains small.

“Our businesses are eager to enter the Philippine market, and we also hope Filipino companies will explore opportunities in Ukraine,” she said. “We see strong potential in agriculture, food products, and technology.”

A Ukrainian business mission to Cebu is being planned for June 2026 in coordination with the European Chamber of Commerce and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote partnerships in agriculture, IT, and creative sectors.

Fediv also highlighted Ukraine’s expertise in digitalization, citing its Ministry of Digital Transformation and innovations in fintech and health tech.

She added that creative and cultural exchanges, from crafts and fashion to gastronomy, could also connect both nations. “We share a love for good cuisine and creativity,” she said.

Warm impressions of Cebu

Although her two-day visit was packed with meetings, Fediv said Cebu left a strong impression on her.

“It’s a sunny and welcoming city,” she said. “I felt the pride of the people when they talk about being Cebuano, it’s very similar to how Ukrainians feel about their homeland.”

Fediv described Cebuanos as “open and warm,” saying such cultural connections are the foundation for lasting diplomatic ties.

“When you build partnerships not just between governments but among people and communities, they endure,” she said.

“As Ukraine’s first resident ambassador to the Philippines, it’s my duty to plant the seeds for that kind of cooperation, and I see Cebu as one of the most promising places to start.”

