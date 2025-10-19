VP Sara Duterte: Is she afraid of ICI probe outcome?, Palace exec asks

Vice President Sara Z. Duterte during a press conference at the height of her impeachment case on Feb. 7, 2025 (PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – Malacañang on Saturday turned the tables on Vice President Sara Z. Duterte for questioning the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), suggesting she appeared concerned about the potential outcome of the flood control probe.

In a statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro called it “unfortunate” that government officials like Duterte would cast doubt on the creation of the ICI, which is tasked with investigating alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“Ang tanong: May kinatatakutan ba siyang mabunyag sa ginagawang pag iimbestiga kaya pilit niyang sinisiraan ng integridad ng ICI (The question is: Is she afraid that the ongoing investigation will uncover something that’s why she’s trying to discredit the integrity of the ICI)?” Castro asked.

She issued the statement after Duterte questioned the creation of the ICI, saying the investigation into flood control projects could have been handled internally by the Office of the President (OP).

Duterte said the OP could have used its confidential funds to address the flood control issues, without the need to establish a separate commission.

Castro lamented that Duterte opted not to contribute to nation-building, implying that such skepticism hinders the government’s efforts to address alleged corruption and irregularities.

“Kaawa-awa ang taong naturingang public servant, puro haka-haka lang ang sinasabi para makapanira sa gobyerno (It’s a pity when a public servant spreads baseless accusations to undermine the government),” she said.

“Ano ba ang alam ng Bise Presidente sa pag-present ng mga tunay na ebidensya at hindi mga peke at gawa-gawa lang? Ang mga tahi-tahi nyang kwento ay walang halaga. Hindi na dapat intindihan pa (What does the Vice President really know about presenting genuine evidence, not fabricated or fake ones? Her stitched-up stories hold no weight and should not be taken seriously),” Castro added.

She vouched for the ICI members, emphasizing that no one among them are politicians, are all experts in their respective fields, and known for their integrity. (PNA)

